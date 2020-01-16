G4S Celebrates Successful 2019 with Accolades for Global Security Best Practices, Technology Innovation, Training & Hiring Efforts

"Being a trusted security advisor and offering leading edge solutions is central to G4S meeting the diversifying needs of the customers and communities we protect," said John Kenning, CEO, G4S Americas. "Recognition by those in our industry validates the safety protocol and employee training and hiring processes we have in place for the work we do across a wide array of business segments."

Security Performance and Leadership

G4S's dedication to excellence was highlighted in 2019, being named Outstanding Contract Security Company by the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). In addition, G4S Director of Strategic Accounts, David Serafine, was recognized as Outstanding Contract Security Director.

Additionally, the National Safety Council recognized G4S Secure Integration with their Industry Leader Award for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the Company's commitment to safety for both employees and customers.

Employee Training & Support

G4S is deeply committed to supporting our military veterans. Our dedicated employment efforts have been commended through multiple notable industry awards including:

Military Friendly's ® Military Friendly Employer ( 2019 marks 10 consecutive years that G4S has received this recognition)

ESGR's and U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, Semifinalist

Across its employee base G4S also sets the bar for quality training, earning a spot-on Training Magazine's Top 125 Training Organizations, as well receiving the Learning! 100 Award from Elearning! Magazine.

Technology Innovation

Our ongoing investment in technology and best practices drove praise for AMAG Technology, particularly for Symmetry™ Access Control software, which was listed on Newsweek's Best Business Tools of 2019 for its ability to provide reliable, actionable data to help customers make better business decisions.

