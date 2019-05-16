G4S Launches G4S PartnerLink Case Management & Business Analytics Portal

RALEIGH, N.C., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Compliance & Investigations is pleased to announce the launch of G4S PartnerLink, the industry's most advanced case management and business analytics portal.

Within G4S PartnerLink, users are able to efficiently and securely view and collaborate on files while having the ability to assign and review work product in real time.

Case access is available 24/7, ensuring clients can analyze and manage data instantaneously, leveraging G4S' entire suite of case management and business analytics technology from a single, easy-to-use platform. Using these features, clients can decrease costs by quickly identifying and referring high-risk claims as well as a reducing indemnity dollars and improving cycle times. In addition, clients can manage and grade vendors directly within G4S PartnerLink. The Vendor Management portal enables users to:

Rate vendors based on multiple criteria, analyze data and view performance dashboards to easily identify top performing and underachieving vendors to mitigate risk and future incidents

Monitor, track and report on performance issues

Automatically assign and schedule activities and track through to completion

Easily trigger email notifications to vendors on overdue assignments, tasks, insurance requirements and licensing renewals

G4S PartnerLink is accessible by claims staff, management and other integral personnel with advanced security features. These features include access for all stakeholders through the utilization of a dedicated username and password for file allocation and review. Through this collaborative approach available with G4S PartnerLink, users can share work product, communicate with legal teams and clients, track assignments, review video and more.

"We understand in today's competitive market, it's critical to continue investing in proprietary tools and technology," said Michael J. Malone, president of G4S Compliance & Investigations. "With the introduction of G4S PartnerLink, we are proud to continue offering best-in-class products to our clients while allowing them to see increased efficiency and cost savings."

About G4S Compliance & Investigations

G4S Compliance & Investigations is the global leader in insurance claim solutions. For 30 years, the G4S name has been synonymous with the highest standards of integrity and service while offering fully integrated investigative solutions. G4S provides unparalleled industry knowledge, superior data privacy, benchmarking, data mining and integrated technology backed by extensive global resources, expertise and proven return on investment. For more information, visit www.cni-g4s.com

About G4S plc

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 540,000 employees. For more information about G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

