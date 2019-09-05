G4S Launches Global Risk Operations Center

G4S analysts create customized, multi-layered security intelligence programs that enable customers to stay focused on their core, strategic business initiatives. The G4S ROC offers outsourced situational awareness, analyst services, crisis management and threat monitoring, which provide economies of scale to clients. This provides flexibility to increase security resources when necessary, while minimizing capital expenditures. By providing services from one dedicated site, the G4S ROC decreases response time to quickly manage critical incidents and minimize business impact.

The G4S ROC offers a suite of end-to-end corporate risk services, including:

Global Security Operations Center (GSOC) as a service

Intelligence as a service

Situational awareness monitoring & alerting

Security data analytics reporting

Remote video monitoring

Travel risk management

Global crisis management, 24/7 response

"In today's constantly evolving security landscape, customers use massive amounts of data and need it organized in a consumable, easy-to-digest way," said G4S Americas CEO, John Kenning. "The G4S ROC combines intelligence as a service offerings with remote video monitoring to provide a single, converged solution. This rapid response from a single location helps clients mitigate risks and threats globally."

For more information about the G4S ROC, visit www.g4s.us/roc or email info@usa.g4s.com.

About G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specializing in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has around 546,000 employees. For more information about G4S, visit g4s.us.

SOURCE G4S

