G4S Raises Awareness and Funds During Mental Health Awareness Month

Because of their involvement with NAMI, the G4S team in Wisconsin was selected by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to travel to Washington, D.C. to attend SAMHSA's national conference on mental health and veterans in the workplace.

"We felt that participating in NAMIWalks was the perfect way for us to engage our employees, give back to the community and be a proactive community leader in public safety," said Garan Chivinski, G4S Wisconsin Human Resources Manager. "NAMIWalks is a great opportunity to raise funds for a great cause while also raising awareness for mental health."

The G4S Wisconsin team also sponsored a "Behavioral Health Challenges in the Workplace" seminar featuring NAMI experts and hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Chapter of ASIS International and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM). Experts from the Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Corrections shared best practices on how to engage with persons in a mental health crisis that protects all involved. More than 65 senior security managers and business leaders attended the event.

G4S also launched The Campaign to Change Direction to 45,000 U.S. employees in May. The Campaign to Change Direction works to transform the culture and break the negative stigma surrounding mental health. G4S is committed to supporting a healthy workplace that promotes open communication and encourages its employees to take the pledge to know the Five Signs of Emotional Suffering.

