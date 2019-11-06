G4S Receives Industry Leader Award from the National Safety Council

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Integration LLC (G4S) received the National Safety Council's Industry Leader Award during the National Awards Celebration in San Diego, CA. This award recognizes the top 1% of the National Safety Council (NSC) corporate members. To qualify for this award, G4S had to meet the requirements of the NSC "Occupational Excellence Achievement Award" including an injury rate of less than half that of the industry. At the time of the award, G4S had an incident rate that is 60% below the industry standard.

This is the fourth year G4S has been recognized by the National Safety Council and the only security solutions provider recognized for the Industry Leader Award. G4S has been recognized 34 times by the National Safety Council for its commitment to the safety of our employees.

"Safety is a part of our values within the organization and we are passionate about protecting the health and well-being of our colleagues and those around us," stated John Klimowicz, vice president of health, safety & environment for G4S North America. "Recognition by the National Safety Council validates our commitment, not only to our employees, but to our customers as well."

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization with the mission of eliminating preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy.

G4S Secure Integration, part of G4S, is a leading systems integrator that brings innovative, flexible, and cost-efficient thinking to the design, construction, and maintenance of stand-alone or integrated communication networks and electronic security systems. Headquartered in Omaha, NE with sales and support nationwide, G4S Secure Integration provides customers with industry leading security solutions.

For more information about G4S Secure Integration, please visit www.g4s.us . For more information about the National Safety Council, visit www.nsc.org .

About G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has over 540,000 employees. For more information on G4S in the U.S., visit www.g4s.us.

