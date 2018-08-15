G4S Seattle Named Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year by American Veterans (AMVETS)

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Seattle was named Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year by American Veterans (AMVETS). The award recognizes employers who have made great strides by providing employment to veterans and who have made a commitment to including veterans in their organizational culture. G4S was presented the award during a ceremony in Orlando.

G4S was recognized by AMVETS for being the top employer in King County for veteran recruitment volume. G4S was nominated for the award by the Disabled Veterans Outreach Program (DVOP) and Local Veterans Employment Representatives (LVER).

"It is an honor to receive an award that recognizes our commitment to recruiting and hiring veterans of the United States Armed Forces," said Chris Phillips, General Manager of G4S Seattle. "With more than 40 percent of our workforce in the Pacific Northwest having served in the military, we take great pride in working with individuals who have served honorably for our country. We look forward to continuing those efforts and partnerships we have formed with organizations throughout the region."

In 2016, G4S began working with YesVets, a program run by the Employment Security Department (ESD) partnering veterans and transitioning military members with employers. G4S consistently reached out to local employment agencies to find qualified applicants and was presented with the Hire-A-Veteran Award by ESD in 2017. YesVets recognized G4S in July of 2018 for hiring the most veterans of any business in the state that are part of the YesVets program.

"G4S provides mentorship to its veterans that are making the transition to the civilian workforce," said Brian Culpepper, Local Veterans' Employment Representative with ESD. "80 percent of their branch office supervision and management team is comprised of military veterans... The team is able to provide invaluable advice and share their own experiences to help make the transition for their veterans much easier, and provide a path for those just starting out at the officer level to promote into leadership."

Across the United States, 25 percent of G4S' workforce has served in the military. G4S has received multiple awards recognizing their involvement with former and current members of the military. VetJobs recognized G4S as an Outstanding Military Employer, while Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) presented G4S with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award, Above and Beyond Award and Pro Patria Award.

