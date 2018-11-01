G4S Secure Integration Awarded 2018 Critical Infrastructure Market Partner of the Year by Axis Communications

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Integration was named 2018 Critical Infrastructure Market Partner of the Year by Axis Communications at its 13th annual Axis Connect & Converge Conference (ACCC) held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Axis Communications , the market leader in network video, presented these annual awards to top channel, software and technology partners.

G4S Secure Integration received this honor for its exemplary success and loyalty, delivering innovative solutions to meet customer needs. The Critical Infrastructure team has decades of experience with the goal of becoming a trusted advisor to our customers. The team provides product integration, software development, integrated testing, service and maintenance agreements, cyber security and technology evaluation and proof of concept.

"Axis has been a very supportive partner within our organization, and we are honored to receive this award," said Steve Sinclair, Managing Director for Critical Infrastructure/Energy for G4S Secure Integration. "They bring new solutions and opportunities to the security industry, and our team is excited about our current and future partnership."

"I'd like to congratulate G4S Secure Integration on receiving this award. It truly is an honor to bring together the top companies in our industry at ACCC and recognize those strong relationships and shared sense of leadership in providing innovative security solutions," said Larry Newman, Senior Director of Sales, Axis Communications, Inc. "Axis partners are not only part of the industry's largest professional network but are also an extension of our team."

About G4S Secure Integration

G4S Secure Integration, a division of the global integrated security company G4S, is a market-leading systems integrator who brings innovative, flexible and cost-efficient thinking to the design, construction and maintenance of stand-alone or integrated communication networks and security systems. G4S Secure Integration has designed and deployed thousands of complex security systems for utilities, municipalities, federal, state, local government agencies, healthcare providers, corporations and higher education. G4S Secure Integration has several extended center of excellence capabilities, including design and engineering, technology and managed services. For more information, contact www.g4s.us .

