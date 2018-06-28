G4S Secure Solutions (USA) Names USO Francisco Guerra-Speer 2017 Security Officer of the Year

While conducting one of the final patrols of his shift at a housing community in San Diego, Guerra-Speer saw a woman running down the street on a child's scooter. Concerned that she was being chased, Guerra-Speer immediately pulled over his patrol vehicle, exited the car and asked if she was okay. The woman informed Guerra-Speer that her neighbor had locked herself in her garage and had left the car running.

Guerra-Speer radioed for medical assistance and then drove to the residence. When he arrived, he managed to kick down the door to the garage and open the garage doors, which released a plume of carbon dioxide. He then managed to open the driver's side door through a four-inch crack in the window before pulling the woman from the car and into the street. As soon as he was able to get the woman into the street, medical assistance arrived and gave her oxygen.

"The heroic actions of USO Francisco Guerra-Speer epitomize the type of person he is and the skill level he has a security officer," said Drew Levine, President of G4S Secure Solutions. "G4S is honored to recognize Guerra-Speer's dedication to our company and our client, as well as his bravery to help someone in need."

The G4S Security Officer of the Year is an annual award, and Guerra-Speer is one of 35,000 G4S Security Officers who play an essential role in the safety, security and protection of people and property. With more than 25 percent of employees who are former or current military, G4S has been named a Military Friendly Employer and has received recognition including Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Patriot Award, Pro Patria Award, Above and Beyond Award and the Seven Seals Award.

