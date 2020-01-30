G4S Trademarks ECAST® Process for Program Management

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G4S Secure Integration LLC (G4S) received an official United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Trademark for its ECAST® Program, which is designed to provide structure and standardization around its program management approach. ECAST provides clients with a validated, repeatable framework of technology, methodology and staffing to make the transition of developing and implementing security systems consistent and reliable. This program has five operational modules with processes, benchmarks and specifications that are tailored for the client's needs. The modules are Engineering, Construction, Applications, Services and Technology (ECAST).

"We have been successfully implementing the ECAST process for many years with our critical infrastructure and strategic clients," stated John Kenning, regional CEO, G4S Americas. "Our integrated security approach allows our clients to see us as a trusted advisor, not simply an integrator. By providing them with a unified security program, we are helping them mitigate risks, decrease costs and drive compliance in a way that is repeatable as they continue to grow and expand."

G4S Secure Integration, part of G4S, is a leading systems integrator that brings innovative, flexible, and cost-efficient solutions to the design, construction, and maintenance of stand-alone or integrated communication networks and electronic security systems. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with sales and support and engineering nationwide, G4S Secure Integration provides customers with industry leading security solutions using an integrated approach that combines risk evaluation, software, hardware, technology and security personnel to better protect people, property and assets.

About G4S

G4S is the leading global, integrated security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. G4S is active in around 90 countries and has over 550,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.us .

