G5 Entertainment Group to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 5th, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment (NASDAQ OMX: G5EN.ST,OTCQX: GENTF) a mobile gaming company based in Stockholm, focused on high quality free-to-plays games, today announced that Vlad Suglobov, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 5th.

DATE: Thursday, December 5th, 2019

TIME: 21:00 CET/3:00 PM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/120519VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights:

Recently released The Hidden Treasures in November 2019

Released Jewels of Rome in June 2019 which quickly became the 2nd largest game in the company's portfolio

which quickly became the 2nd largest game in the company's portfolio The average monthly active users for free-to-play games in Q3 amounted to 6.2 million, 54% coming from the US and 26% from Asia

Two of G5's hidden object games have grossed over $125M lifetime, one has surpassed $250M lifetime revenue

lifetime, one has surpassed lifetime revenue Seven games in the pipeline to be released during 2019/2020

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The group distributes their games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Hidden City®, Jewels of Rome®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society® and Pirates & Pearls (tm).

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at www.g5e.se/corporate

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

CONTACTS:

G5 Entertainment

Name: Stefan Wikstrand

Title: CFO

Email: USinvestor@g5e.com

Tel: (212) 868 6760

VirtualInvestorConferences.com

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

virtualinvestorconferences.com

