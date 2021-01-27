G5 Entertainment releases new puzzle game Empire Blast in Russia

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play puzzle game, Empire Blast, currently only available in the Apple App Store and limited to Russia.

"With Empire Blast, G5 further expands its audience to those preferring the Blast mechanic, which has been gaining popularity. Blast is a new game mechanic for the company. Depending on the results of this soft-launch, we can quickly form a larger offering of games for this particular part of the market," said Vlad Suglobov, CEO of G5 Entertainment.

In this new puzzle game, players travel back to Cabrera, a remote settlement in the Mediterranean hills of Ancient Rome with the aim of bringing back prosperity to the struggling settlement. As players blast through the thousands of challenging levels, they can unravel mysteries, meet villagers, and are kept guessing with unexpected twists and turns, all whilst enjoying a beautiful and vibrant backdrop of Ancient Rome.

As with all new G5 games, Empire Blast has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

