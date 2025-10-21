G50 Applauds Gallium Inclusion in the Landmark Critical Minerals Framework Signed by President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Agreement includes investment by the U.S. Department of War in the construction of a 100 metric ton-per-year advanced gallium refinery in Western Australia, further advancing self-reliance in critical minerals processing.

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQB: GFTYF) today welcomed the landmark Critical Minerals Framework agreement signed by President Donald J. Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, noting that it marks the first significant investment by any Western government in critical downstream refining infrastructure for gallium. According to the agreement, the U.S. Department of War (formerly the U.S. Department of Defense) will invest in the construction of a 100 metric ton-per-year advanced gallium refinery in Western Australia, further advancing self-reliance in critical minerals processing.

"This is a very welcome development," said Mark Wallace, Managing Director and CEO of G50, which recently announced Phase 2 results from its drilling program at the Golconda Project in Arizona that confirmed and supported earlier drilling showing a large polymetallic discovery of more than 700m including gold, silver, zinc and gallium. Due to the huge need for gallium in the Western World, and China's decision to ban all gallium into the US, G50 has been focusing its efforts on the gallium mineralization at the project.

"This investment highlights the increasing urgency among key stakeholders regarding the challenges in sourcing, mining, and refining gallium, especially in light of China's dominant control over 98% of production and recent export restrictions," Wallace said, adding, "we strongly believe our Golconda Project in Arizona, with its strategic location, will play a crucial role in the upstream supply of strategic metals for the U.S. and we are committed to integrating this project into domestic supply chains."

G50 Corp (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company focused on the southwestern U.S. The company's flagship Golconda Project comprises both patented and unpatented claims and is ideally positioned near existing mining infrastructure and logistics hubs to meet the United States' growing demand for domestic mineral resources.

