G50 Announces Positive Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Results from Its Golconda Project in Arizona Show Low-Cost Processing Lifts Gallium Grades up to 2X With Gold and Silver as Potential Co-Products

PHOENIX, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G50 Corp. Limited (ASX: G50; OTCQX: GFTYF) announced that low-cost processing has the potential to increase Gallium grades 2X at the company's Golconda project with gold and silver as potential co-products. The announcement follows positive Phase 2 metallurgical test results based on samples taken from the surface oxide zone at the Little Jimmy area of the project, located in Arizona. The work was proof of concept in nature focused on understanding the metallurgical characteristics of four distinct mineralized zones.

"This is a huge leap forward in de-risking the gallium processing pathway at Golconda," said Mark Wallace, managing director and CEO of the company. "We have a defined muscovite mineral host with a repeatable concentration pathway and a conceptual path to generating gallium from run of mine feed," he confirmed, adding that to his knowledge the Golconda project in Arizona is one of the first to potentially help supply the gallium needs of the U.S.

Wallace noted that results of this testing are consistent with earlier testwork in April of this year on unoxidized samples that continue to support potential future development of a strategic domestic gallium supply, integrated within a larger precious metals project.

Specific details on the results can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03111100-2A1684460&v=undefined.

Gallium is an important critical mineral used in advanced semiconductors, defense systems and clean-energy technologies. The United States currently does not produce primary gallium and must rely on imports. Because of this importance to the US and recognized supply chain vulnerabilities, domestic extraction and recycling initiatives have increased, as U.S. government recently commenced funding for major domestic extraction and recycling initiatives.

G50 (https://www.g50corp.com) is an exploration company progressing critical minerals and precious metals projects in Arizona and Nevada. The Golconda Project is located in Northwest Arizona, a well-established mining jurisdiction with a long history of base and precious metals production. In Nevada, the company's White Caps Project is a historical gold mine that was previously drilled by Freeport McMoRan between 1982 to 1984. Exploration has identified gold and antimony mineralization.

SOURCE G50 Corp Limited