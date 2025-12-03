G6 Hospitality and Texas Hotels and Lodging Association (THLA) Launch National Hospitality Safety Security Program

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G6 Hospitality , the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, has launched a nationwide hospitality safety and security program in partnership with the Texas Hotel & Lodging Association (THLA) with its first session in Dallas. It offered practical guidance on responding to police inquiries while safeguarding guest privacy, understanding legal responsibilities and policies related to firearms, active shooter situations, pets, and other critical issues. It also provided guidance on managing guest disturbances and de-escalation, practical steps to reduce premises liability and strengthen insurance preparedness.

The launch saw strong participation with more than 100 hospitality professionals joining from 15 states across the country such as Texas, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

With hotels across the U.S. increasingly confronted by evolving forms of criminal activity, ranging from human trafficking and narcotics-related cases to identity fraud, the program is one-of-the-first coordinated, industry-backed safety and security education initiative designed specifically for the economy lodging segment. It aims to equip franchise owners, general managers, and frontline staff with up-to-date protocols, law-enforcement-aligned practices, and real-world guidance to address the rapidly evolving safety landscape in the hospitality sector.

G6 Hospitality emphasised that the initiative is built around enhancing franchisee resilience and operational confidence.

"Our franchise partners are at the heart of every strategic decision we make. This national seminar program is a direct investment in their success, their safety, and their long-term growth. Through expert-led training modules, attendees gain practical knowledge on guest verification, incident response, local law enforcement collaboration, compliance requirements, and best practices that directly protect their business, employees, and guests," said Sonal Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, G6 Hospitality.

Developed with the expertise of THLA, industry best practices and guidance from legal specialists, the curriculum brings together credible, actionable insights. Scott Joslove, President and Chief Executive Office, Texas Hotels and Lodging Association (THLA) said, "This program is built on real cases, real legal requirements, and real operational realities. Our goal is to equip hotel teams with clarity—what to look for, what to do, and how to work seamlessly with public safety agencies."

Following the successful pilot workshop at G6 Hospitality Headquarters in Dallas, G6 Hospitality and THLA will roll out the seminar series across major U.S. markets over the coming months. The program will include in-person workshops, operational toolkits, and digital learning resources to ensure maximum accessibility for franchise teams.

The initiative aligns with G6 Hospitality's broader mission to continuously evolve with the changing safety and security landscape, ensuring every guest feels safe and welcome when they stay at Motel 6 or Studio 6.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Carrollton, Texas, based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

For more information, users can visit www.g6hospitality.com .

