G6 Hospitality CEO Jim Amorosia To Retire; Rob Palleschi Named Interim CEO

"I'm excited to take on this new position and we thank Jim for his many years of service to the company," said Rob Palleschi, Interim President and CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Moving forward, we see a clear path for continued growth and expansion for our brands well into the future. Our keys to success will be further strengthening our relationships with our guests and our local communities, and creating exciting new opportunities for both team members and franchise partners."

A seasoned leader with 30 years' experience in the hospitality industry, Palleschi joined G6 Hospitality in 2017 as Chief Development Officer. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of TGI Fridays and spent 12 years at Hilton Worldwide as global head of full-service brands where he was responsible for global growth and brand performance for Hilton, DoubleTree, and Curio by Hilton brands.

In the role of CEO since 2011, Amorosia led the company through a significant capital investment program, which included $500 million in renovation improvements. Under his leadership, the company was repositioned through significant investment in technology, acceleration of owned asset sales, and more than doubling the size of the franchise system. Today, G6 Hospitality celebrates the largest development pipeline in its 55-year history, including almost 50% of all new construction projects in the Hotel Economy Segment.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates, and franchises over 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the U.S and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality was rated one of the top ten hospitality companies according to the Hotel Management 2015 Top Hotel Companies rankings list, which evaluated over 260 hotel companies. For more information please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

