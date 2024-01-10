G6 Hospitality Renews and Expands Commitments to Combat Human Trafficking in 2024

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, is renewing and expanding its long-standing efforts to combat human trafficking and raise awareness around the widespread issue.

This month, G6 Hospitality will launch a new version of its best-in-class training, "The Room Next Door," a comprehensive program the company developed to help hotel teams identify the signs of human trafficking in the lodging industry. The training, required at every Motel 6 and Studio 6 location, is aimed at building awareness of the signs and response protocol for human trafficking.

The company is also renewing ongoing partnerships with law enforcement agencies and survivor advocate organizations in 2024, including:

  • AHLA Foundation: G6 Hospitality is a longtime partner of AHLA and the AHLA Foundation. G6 was an inaugural donor to the AHLA Foundation "No Room for Trafficking" (NRFT) Survivor Fund. Farah Bhayani, G6 Hospitality General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, co-chairs the advisory council that champions the hotel industry's unified efforts to support human trafficking survivors, including how NRFT Survivor Fund grants are distributed to organizations that focus on survivor support.
  • New Friends New Life: The company partners with this survivor-focused organization that provides access to education, job training, interim financial assistance and mental health support for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation. Adam Cannon, G6 Hospitality Chief Brand Officer, is a member of the organization's Board of Directors.
  • It's A Penalty: The company is continuing its support for the seventh annual campaign around the "Big Game" this February in Las Vegas. The partnership will work to raise awareness and prevent human trafficking in the Las Vegas community through a variety of initiatives and events.
  • National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC): G6 Hospitality continues to partner with NCMEC to send Amber Alerts through its property management system directly to hotel teams. 2023 was the inaugural year of the program, and it has already proven to be successful in raising awareness of missing children.
  • Marinus Analytics LLC: G6 Hospitality leverages Marinus' Traffic Jam software reporting, which data mines and identifies advertisements for adult services at hotels.

"G6 Hospitality remains committed to combatting human trafficking across the country and has a zero-tolerance policy against it," said Julie Arrowsmith, CEO of G6 Hospitality. "Our expanded anti-human trafficking program will ensure that our team members, franchisees and hotel teams are educated advocates who can help the industry move toward eradicating human trafficking."

For more information on G6 Hospitality's anti-human trafficking efforts, please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

About G6 Hospitality LLC
G6 Hospitality franchises nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. In 2022, Motel 6 was named the "Best Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand" in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The Company was named a 2023 "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times and a Top Military Friendly® Employer for 2024. For more information, please visit http://www.g6hospitality.com/.

