G6 Hospitality Signs Agreement with VersaPay to Deploy ARC

"As part of our continuous focus on improving daily interactions with our franchisees and business partners, we identified specific areas to enhance including business customer access to their information, payment options, and enhanced communication," said Perry Ping, Vice President & Controller of G6 Hospitality. "With the addition of ARC, we will have near real time access to comprehensive dashboards, proactively manage outstanding receivables and provide a better experience for our business partners."

"By implementing ARC we will eliminate numerous manual steps in our existing workflow. This will improve the efficiency of our staff, enhance billing accuracy and streamline our end-to-end processes," stated John LaPlante, Vice President of IT and Program Management for G6 Hospitality.

"We are pleased to welcome G6 Hospitality to the growing list of ARC clients and we're looking forward to delivering meaningful business improvements with invoice-to-cash automation," commented Craig O'Neill, CEO of VersaPay. "G6 Hospitality adopting the ARC platform is one more example of how VersaPay is delivering the new standard in AR Automation. ARC is the perfect fit for hospitality and large franchise operations as they seek to drive operational efficiencies."

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates and franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and the extended stay Studio 6 brands in the U.S and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality was rated one of the top ten hospitality companies according to the Hotel Management 2015 Top Hotel Companies rankings list, which evaluated over 260 hotel companies. For more information please visit G6 Hospitality LLC.

About VersaPay

VersaPay is a Fintech company and leading provider of cloud-based invoice-to-cash solutions, enabling businesses to provide a superior customer experience, get paid faster, streamline financial operations, and dramatically reduce DSO and costs. VersaPay ARC is the new standard in accounts receivable and collections management with a customer self-service environment to view invoices online, collaborate on inquiries and disputes, and facilitate secure online payments (EFT/ACH and credit card). Businesses gain access to a suite of powerful tools that enable efficient collections, cash application and real-time insight into accounts receivable. VersaPay ARC automatically reconciles payments and account information through integrations with a wide range of ERPs and accounting software providers.

More information about VersaPay is available at www.versapay.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g6-hospitality-signs-agreement-with-versapay-to-deploy-arc-300627842.html

SOURCE VersaPay Corporation

Related Links

www.versapay.com

