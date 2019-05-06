G6 Hospitality Unveils First New-Construction, Dual-Brand Properties

"The launch of these purpose-built, dual-brand locations underscores our commitment to providing travelers with trusted, affordable lodging in sought-after destinations like Austin and Corpus Christi," said Rob Palleschi, CEO, G6 Hospitality. "Offering both our Motel 6 and Studio 6 brand experiences under one roof caters to our guests' varied lifestyle and travel needs, be it leisure or business, and allows our owners the opportunity to attract two different guest segments to fill rooms."

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The new Motel 6/Studio 6 hotel in Austin is conveniently located near the major artery connecting the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to downtown, amid major office and industrial areas. The hotel is represented by Humble Origins Hospitality Management and operated by G6 Hospitality.

This four-story property features modern design throughout its 98 guest rooms – 54 in the Motel 6 brand and 44 in the Studio 6 brand. This building also offers free Wi-Fi in guest rooms and common areas, a guest laundry facility and free parking.

The development is Humble Origins Hospitality Management's second project with G6 Hospitality. The company, which has a long history in the Austin hospitality industry, also recently purchased the Motel 6 Austin Central-North location, which is also now managed by G6 Hospitality.

"Working as a hotelier in Austin for many years, I know that affordability is a tremendous challenge for travelers to the area," said Vijay Patel, president and CEO, Humble Origins Hospitality Management. "My goal in partnering with G6 Hospitality on this and other locations is to help make visiting Austin affordable, whether guests are looking to stay for one night or an extended period of time."

The property is located at 1901 Airport Commerce Drive in Austin and can be booked online now for Motel 6 and Studio 6.

Corpus Christi/South Padre Island

Ideally located in Corpus Christi near S. Padre Island Drive, the new dual-branded development is a three-story building featuring modern brand design touches, including sleek wood-effect flooring, brand-new flat-screen televisions, pedestal beds, granite bathroom countertops and a bold and inviting color scheme.

This location boasts 123 total guest rooms, divided almost evenly between the Motel 6 and Studio 6 design layouts. The building features an outdoor pool and a large social area for optimum guest relaxation and enjoyment. A guest laundry facility, free parking and complimentary Wi-Fi in all rooms and common areas are also available. The Studio 6 accommodations offer fully-equipped kitchens including coffee makers.

This is Corpus Christi-based ZJZ Hospitality's first development project with G6 Hospitality and in the economy segment.

"As we looked at the long-term outlook for the Corpus Christi market, we knew the economy segment was one that we could help enhance and support," said Deven Bhakta, president and CEO, ZJZ Hospitality. "Knowing our local community is a popular spring break destination, we worked closely with G6 Hospitality to prioritize this development and ensure we opened our doors in time to welcome guests traveling to the area with an affordable place to stay."

The property is located at 5850 Williams Drive in Corpus Christi and can be booked online now for Motel 6 and Studio 6.

For more information or to book another Motel 6 or Studio 6 location, please visit www.motel6.com. For details on franchising with G6 Hospitality, please visit www.g6hospitality.com/franchising.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates, and franchises more than 1,430 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada and the Hotel 6 brand in India. Having opened its 1,000th franchise location in 2018, G6 also has plans to franchise the Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Central America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality recently placed 73rd in Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchising 500. The company has also been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Viqtory Publishing and in 2018 was inducted into the Military Spouses Employment Partnership sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

About Motel 6

Motel 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 1,400 company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and Canada. Growing faster than any of its competitors, Motel 6 has used the tagline, "We'll leave the light on for you®" for more than 29 years, earning the chain the highest brand recognition in the economy lodging segment. Motel 6 offers standard amenities including free Wi-Fi Internet access, free local calls, no long-distance access charges, free morning coffee and expanded cable channel line-up. Most locations offer swimming pools and guest laundry facilities. For more information, visit www.motel6.com.

About Studio 6

Studio 6 helps travelers save more for what they travel for at its more than 125 locations in key extended stay markets in the U.S. such as Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Seattle. The first Studio 6 location opened in El Paso, TX, in 1998 with the transformation of an existing Motel 6, allowing guests to "Extend your stay, not your budget®" as the brand's tagline suggests. The brand was recently named "Home Away From Home" by the Franchise Times' Zor Awards. The studios feature living areas and fully furnished kitchens along with linens and cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate, competitive to the economy extended stay tier. Studio 6 is managed and operated by G6 Hospitality LLC. For more information, visit staystudio6.com.

Media Contact

Jacqi Richardson

214-865-7216

jacqi.richardson@zenogroup.com

SOURCE G6 Hospitality LLC

Related Links

http://www.g6hospitality.com

