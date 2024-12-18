G8 Auctions Hosts Vaulted Rarities, Pledges a Portion of the Proceeds to Spread the Joy Foundation

Auction Date: December 20th at 5 PM EST

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring conclusion to its series of high-profile auctions, G8 Auctions and One of a Kind Coins is hosting a special auction, featuring iconic silver and gold bank bags from the esteemed Nevada Coin Hoard.

Featured Lots:

Lot 1: $2.5 Liberty Head & Indian Head Gold Mixed Bag – Estimated at $76,837 - $214,038 .

– Estimated at - . Lot 4: High Relief Bag - 1921 Peace Dollars – A spectacular collection valued between $1,000,000 - $1,500,000 .

– A spectacular collection valued between - . Lot 10: Nevada Treasure Bag – An exclusive assortment of Carson City Mint Morgan Dollars, estimated at $500,000 - $1,000,000 .

Event Details:

Auction Date: Friday, December 20, 2024, at 5 PM EST

Friday, December 20, 2024, at Location: Online at Vaulted Rarities - Iconic Silver & Gold Bank Bags: Pledges a Portion of the Proceeds to Spread the Joy Foundation | G8Auctions

Online at Registration: Available now, with a closing window close to the event's start.

PLEDGE TO DONATE PROCEEDS TO SPREAD THE JOY FOUNDATION. Through this auction, G8 Auctions not only celebrates the rarity and value of collectible coins but also the resilience of young spirits facing adversity. In a significant act of support, G8 Auctions will donate half of the buyer's premium to the foundation, reinforcing the auction's commitment to making a meaningful impact. Spread the Joy Foundation is not affiliated with nor a sponsor of this auction and will receive a donation from certain buyer's proceeds of G8 Auctions through this event. Auction participants will not receive any tax certificate or deduction from Spread the Joy Foundation.

Contact Information:

Nicholas Gilberti

Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

609-389-4952

About G8 Auctions: A leader in the auction industry, Auctions | G8Auctions offers an array of curated high-value items, combining luxury and history in each of its events. The auction house is dedicated to providing a seamless, elevated bidding experience that brings together discerning collectors and extraordinary items.

About Spread the Joy Foundation: Spread the Joy Foundation is a 501c3 organization dedicated to providing support and joy to children undergoing medical treatments by delivering activity kits and packages to hospitalized children. Through their initiatives, they aim to foster resilience and create lasting memories for families during challenging times. More information about the organization can be found at their website at www.spreadthejoy.org .

