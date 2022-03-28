G8 Countries Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs Market to 2026 - Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "G8 Countries Gyms, Health and Fitness Clubs - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The G8 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2017-21, and forecast to 2026).

The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

The G8 countries contributed $59.2 billion in 2021 to the global gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9% between 2017 and 2021. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $77.4 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the 2021-26 period.

in 2021 to the global gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9% between 2017 and 2021. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the 2021-26 period. Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry, with market revenues of $35.3 billion in 2021. This was followed by Germany and the UK, with a value of $5.8 and $4.3 billion , respectively.

in 2021. This was followed by and the UK, with a value of and , respectively. The US is expected to lead the gyms, health & fitness clubs industry in the G8 nations with a value of $46.8 billion in 2016, followed by Germany and the UK with expected values of $7.1 and $6.7 billion , respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key gyms, health & fitness clubs Market players' G8 operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada , Germany , France , UK, Italy , Russia and Japan , alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

How large is the G8 gyms, health & fitness clubs Market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Group of Eight (G8) Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs



3 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in France

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Germany

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Italy

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Japan

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in Russia

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Data

13.3. Market Segmentation

13.4. Market outlook

13.5. Five forces analysis



14 Macroeconomic Indicators

14.1. Country data



15 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United Kingdom

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. Market Data

15.3. Market Segmentation

15.4. Market outlook

15.5. Five forces analysis



16 Macroeconomic Indicators

16.1. Country data



17 Gyms, Health & Fitness Clubs in The United States

17.1. Market Overview

17.2. Market Data

17.3. Market Segmentation

17.4. Market outlook

17.5. Five forces analysis



18 Macroeconomic Indicators

18.1. Country data



19 Company Profiles

19.1. Snap Fitness

19.2. Planet Fitness Inc

19.3. Anytime Fitness LLC

19.4. Basic Fit NV

19.5. Cleverfit GmbH

19.6. Konami Holdings Corp

19.7. Central Sports Co Ltd

19.8. Gold's Gym International Inc

19.9. Pure Gym Ltd

19.10. The Gym Group plc

19.11. David Lloyd Leisure Ltd

19.12. Nuffield Health

19.13. Virgin Active Ltd

19.14. Life Time, Inc

19.15. Equinox Holdings Inc



20 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jp2y9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets