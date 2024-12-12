G8Auctions Proudly Unveils: The Biggest Auction Event of the Year

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- December 13th–20th, 2024 – A Historic 8-Day Holiday Auction Featuring Gold & Silver Coins, Rare Art, Collectibles, and Sports Cards

G8Auctions and One of a Kind Coins, one of the world's leading online auction platforms, is thrilled to announce the biggest auction event of 2024. From December 13th to December 20th, this 8-day holiday auction will showcase a collection valued at tens of millions of dollars, including some of the rarest and most sought-after treasures ever offered.

-1875 $10 Liberty Head Gold Coin, PCGS AU55 -Peter Max Original -1904 Tip Top Weekly Magazine Signed by Baseball Legends Post this

This once-in-a-lifetime event celebrates the holiday season by bringing together collectors, enthusiasts, and shoppers worldwide to bid on exclusive items that define history and elegance.

What Makes This the Biggest Auction of 2024?

Eight Days of Exclusive Auctions : Fresh, high-value items will be offered daily, providing an exhilarating experience for bidders.

: Fresh, high-value items will be offered daily, providing an exhilarating experience for bidders. Tens of Millions in Items : Featuring iconic memorabilia, gold and silver coins, cultural treasures, and timeless artifacts, each lot represents rarity and value.

: Featuring iconic memorabilia, gold and silver coins, cultural treasures, and timeless artifacts, each lot represents rarity and value. Global Accessibility : Participate from anywhere via Auctions | G8Auctions , the premier destination for high-value auctions.

Notable Items Include:

1875 $10 Liberty Head Gold Coin , PCGS AU55 – Estimated Value: $1.3M+

Peter Max Original on Canvas (Signed) – Estimated Value: $65 ,000–$75,000

1904 Tip Top Weekly Magazine Signed by Baseball Legends – Estimated Value: $500 ,000–$2.5M

Snoop Dogg & Tupac Shakur Signed Poster – Estimated Value: $10 ,000–$14,000

High Relief Bag of 500 GEM BU 1921 Peace Dollars – Estimated Value: $1M–$2.5M

Fancy Pink Diamond Platinum Halo Ring 1.54ct - Estimated value: $1,650,000.00 - $2,310,000.00

"This is more than an auction event—it's a celebration of the art of collecting and the magic of the holiday season," said Nicholas Gilberti, COO of G8Auctions. "With millions upon millions in inventory, including a coin valued over $1 million and offered at a higher grade than ever before, this event truly defines excellence."

Whether you're seeking a perfect holiday gift, a one-of-a-kind collectible, or a timeless piece of history, this 8-day event offers something extraordinary for everyone.

Don't Miss This Historic Event

Register today at Auctions | G8Auctions . Live bidding begins December 13th, 2024, at 6 PM EST. The countdown to the biggest auction event of 2024 has begun—bid big, win big, and celebrate the season in style!

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Nicholas Gilberti

COO

[email protected]

609-389-4952

SOURCE One of a Kind Coins