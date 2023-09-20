GA-214 Levels of Finish for Gypsum Panel Products Translated into both Spanish and French

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, the Gypsum Association (GA) has translated GA-214-2021 Levels of Finish for Gypsum Panel Products and its companion Quick Reference Guide (QRG) into both French and Spanish. GA-214, also known as "Levels of Finish" has provided technical guidance for the finishing and decoration of gypsum panels since the 1990s. The QRG was introduced in 2017 as a supplement to GA-214 because it summarizes the levels finish from 0 through 5 and can be easily referenced on the jobsite. Both documents are available as free downloads in the Association's bookstore.

GA-214 assists specifiers and contractors in understanding and achieving the desired finished appearance for gypsum panels installed in numerous and varied conditions. These include areas not normally open to public view such as plenum areas above ceilings (Level 1) and areas where smooth wall designs are decorated with non‐flat paints, other glossy decorative finishes, dark/deep tone paints, or where critical lighting conditions exist (Level 5). GA-214-2021 was developed in conjunction with industry allies from associations representing the interests of painting, decorating, and the construction trades.

Growing the number of technical publications available in languages other than English is a goal of the Association, which represents gypsum panel manufacturers in the United States and Canada. "The Gypsum Association makes a concerted effort to offer these documents in French and Spanish to serve important constituencies across North America," said Executive Director Stephen Meima, APR, LEED Green Assoc. All GA publications are available through the Association's bookstore at www.gypsum.org.

The Gypsum Association is in its 93rd year of service as the technical, promotion, and information center of the gypsum industry. Representing companies located throughout the United States and Canada, the Association is based in Silver Spring, MD.

