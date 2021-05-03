GA-ASI to Host Next Blue Magic Belgium Event Sept. 15-16

SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is once again inviting Belgian industry to become part of the development of MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) through Blue Magic Belgium (BMB). The third annual event, set for Sept. 15-16, 2021 at DronePort's facility in Sint-Truiden, provides an opportunity for Belgium-based businesses to present their capabilities and products to GA-ASI technical experts with the goal of expanding GA-ASI's business-to-business cooperation with Belgian industry.

Following GA-ASI's 2020 BMB event, new Research and Development projects were initiated in partnership with Hexagon's Geospatial division and ScioTeq, adding to a growing list of projects in development with Belgian businesses working with GA-ASI on SkyGuardian development. Other Belgian businesses include AeroSimulators Group (ASG), AIRobot, ALX Systems, SABCA, Thales Belgium, ST Engineering and DronePort.

"GA-ASI encourages any Belgian companies who are interested in contributing to the advancement of Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) technology for Belgian Defence and beyond, to review the applicant details and submit an application package," said GA-ASI European Regional Vice President, Scott Smith.

GA-ASI is interested in meeting with Belgian companies that develop technologies and products that are applicable to UAS in the following areas:

Cutting-Edge Engineering Technologies related to Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aircraft Systems

State-of-the-art Innovative Manufacturing developments related to MALE Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Sensor data processing, automation, utilization & distribution technology developments

Air Space Integration technologies and developments related to MALE Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Companies wishing to meet with GA-ASI representatives during the Sept. 15-16 event should visit https://ga-asi.com/blue-magic-belgium-2021 for additional information and to submit an application package. Businesses selected will meet with GA-ASI technical experts to present their capabilities and show how they can be applied to GA-ASI's line of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) products and services for UAS.

