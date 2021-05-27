GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Modernization to Italian Air Force MQ-9s

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force's Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s, which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.

The Block 5 system includes a significantly increased electrical power capability, improved landing gear and the latest versions of the GA-ASI Lynx® Multi-mode Radar and Raytheon Electro-Optical sensors.

"The Italian Air Force has long been a leader in the utilization of MQ-9 RPA to support a wide range of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions in Italy, over the Mediterranean, and in support of NATO operations," said GA-ASI European Regional Vice President, Scott Smith. "These enhancements give Italian forces the ability to see better and more clearly than ever with their MQ-9 RPAs and we're proud to work with the ITAF to update their existing fleet."

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator, Lynx, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

