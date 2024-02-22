GA Eminent Domain Law Firm Attorney Adam Thornton Honored on 'Rising Stars' List

"Super Lawyers" selected Thornton for the 2024 'Rising Stars' list, which recognizes no more than 2.5% of attorneys in each state.*

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Eminent Domain Law Firm Attorney Adam Thornton is recognized on the 2024 "Super Lawyers" 'Rising Stars' list.* Thornton founded a complex litigation and real estate law firm before joining the GA Eminent Domain Law Firm in 2023. He has acted as an expert witness and taught CLE classes for other attorneys and is licensed in four states.

Attorneys considered for the "Rising Stars" list undergo a rigorous, multiphase process which combines peer nominations with third-party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

GA Eminent Domain Law Firm lead attorney David Needham said, "I'm fortunate to be able to work with Adam every day and see the compassion, dedication, and skill that he brings to bear for our clients. It is gratifying to see his hard work on behalf of property owners recognized with this award."

ABOUT THE GA EMINENT DOMAIN LAW FIRM

The GA Eminent Domain Law Firm is dedicated to representing property owners in eminent domain cases throughout Georgia. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm helps business and home owners protect their rights and fight for full compensation when their properties are taken for public projects.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

555 S. Mangum Street

Suite 800

Durham, NC 27701

1-866-900-7078

https://www.ga-eminent-domain.com

*For standards of inclusion for the 'Rising Stars' list, visit superlawyers.com.

Attorney David Needham: 375 Northridge Road, Suite 525 Atlanta, Georgia 30350

