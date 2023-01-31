GA Global Partners to Auction Bitcoin Mining Machines February 8th in a Live Online Webcast Auction

ALBANY, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners is now accepting bids for a live online webcast auction on February 8th of over 400 Bitmain Antminer bitcoin mining machines and related support equipment from a recently closed crypto mining farm in Albany, Georgia.

The auction will get under way at 10:00 EST February 8th at www.gagp.com . The assets may be previewed February 7th at 207 Pine Ave., Albany, GA 31701.

Auction of Bitcoin Mining Machines - Feb. 8 Auction of Bitcoin Mining Machines - Feb. 8

"This is a great opportunity for companies to expand their crypto mining capabilities and for individuals looking to get into mining their own crypto," said Michael Presto, Vice President / Auctioneer at GA Global Partners. "The bitcoin mining equipment will be sold in various quantities to accommodate individual and bulk buyers alike."

The auction features (Qty. 370) Bitmain Antminer S17 Plus Miners, (Qty. 65) Bitmain Antminer S17 Pro Miners, (2) Gunter V-Shape VARIO dry coolers, several submersion tanks, pumps, and replacement parts.

GA Global Partners is no stranger to emerging markets being one of the first major auction firms to conduct technology related sales after the explosive growth period in Silicon Valley, that continued with alternative energy and solar related auctions and now the blockchain industry creates more unique buying opportunities.

For complete information on the assets, visit: www.gagp.com or call 818-340-3134.

Press Release Contact:

Michael Presto

[email protected]

818-203-7273

SOURCE GA Global Partners