GA Global Partners to Conduct Auction of Venchurs Assets on November 14, 2019

DETROIT, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Global Partners, LLC ("GA Global"), the wholesale and industrial subsidiary of Great American Group (a B. Riley Financial company), will conduct a public online auction of the assets of Venchurs Inc. on November 14, 2019. The auction will include the sale of Venchurs' warehouse and distribution equipment, demo upfitted vehicles, as well as its remaining inventory of OEM and aftermarket automotive parts, which includes brand new tractor and backhoe attachments from agriculture machinery manufacturer, CNH Industrial (Case New Holland).

The auction is being conducted in conjunction with the announced closure of Venchurs' distribution facilities in Adrian, MI, which also housed its former VWerks Specialty Vehicle Division. Venchurs was a provider of customized packaging, supply-chain management and logistics services for automotive and other vehicle manufacturers.

"With over 800,000 square feet of facilities to be sold, there will be many buying opportunities – from automotive and job shop machinery, to an extensive assortment of brand-new product inventories," said Paul Brown, Vice President of GA Global Partners. "This is a tremendous sale with something for everyone. Car collectors and enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to bid on demo vehicles that have been featured on shows like Jay Leno's Garage, Adam Carolla's Car Cast, and Discovery Channel's Sons of Guns."

Advanced bidding will open on November 7, 2019. A live online webcast will take place on November 14, 2019 starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Only online bids will be accepted. Physical inspections will be held on November 13, 2019 at 800 Liberty St. Adrian, MI 49221 (Main Campus) and 100 Industrial Dr. Adrian, MI 49221 (Specialty Vehicles). Interested bidders can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com.

About GA Global Partners

For 40 Years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

