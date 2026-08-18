GA Group Acquires Litigation Support Practice from The Kaseno CPA Firm, Expanding Family Law Litigation Support Platform

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), a provider of financial advisory, valuation, asset disposition, investment banking, and lending services and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the acquisition of California- and Washington-based family law litigation support practice from The Kaseno CPA Firm ("Kaseno"). The acquisition expands GA Group's family law litigation support capabilities and enhances its ability to serve attorneys, courts, and clients in complex family law matters.

The acquisition adds a four-person team led by Kaseno Founder Karen J. Kaseno, including Amy Good, Cheryl Mauleon, and Kaitlyn Kaseno. The team brings experience across family law litigation and mediation, divorce financial advisory services, business valuation, fraud investigation and prevention, commercial and business litigation, and trust and elder abuse cases.

Karen has more than 35 years of litigation support experience advising clients and legal professionals on complex financial issues, with expertise in family law and fraud investigations. She has served as a court-appointed Evidence Code §730 Special Master, led forensic investigations involving criminal and civil fraud matters, and provided expert testimony in dozens of commercial litigation cases, including commercial damages and loss-of-earnings analyses.

The addition of the Kaseno team further strengthens GA Group's Litigation Support platform, led by Curt Germany, Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisory Services (FAS) National Practice Leader. Curt joined GA Group earlier this year to build and scale specialty practices, including Valuation, Transaction Advisory, Quality of Earnings (QoE), CFO Advisory, and Litigation Support.

"Adding these capabilities meaningfully expands the depth of our family law litigation support platform," said Curt Germany. "The Kaseno team has earned a strong reputation for rigorous financial analysis, trusted expert services, and practical insight in high-stakes matters. We are thrilled to welcome them to GA Group."

"Joining GA Group creates an opportunity to bring our litigation support experience to an even broader range of clients and matters," said Karen J. Kaseno. "Our existing clients will benefit from additional resources and capabilities through GA Group. We share a commitment to delivering clear, independent, and well-supported financial analysis in complicated, and sometimes difficult matters."

Karen is also an educator and professional leader in the accounting and legal communities. She is a founding member and instructor of NACVA's National Matrimonial Litigation Workshop, has presented nationally on family law, business valuation, fraud investigations, and expert testimony, and has held leadership and advisory roles with several leading professional organizations.

The acquisition strengthens GA Group's financial advisory platform and accelerates the firm's continued growth in family law litigation support.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts provide advisory and valuation services, as well as monetize, lend against, and acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating over 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

SOURCE Great American Holdings, LLC