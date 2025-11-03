GA GROUP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CBC GROUP LLC

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Holdings, LLC ("GA Group"), an industry-leading provider of valuation, field exam, liquidation, and real estate services, and majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), today announced the acquisition of CBC Group, LLC, ("CBC") a field examination company serving the asset-based lending examination outsourcing needs of middle-market commercial lenders since 2002.

The integration of CBC into GA Group's field exam group creates a formidable force of nearly 40 expert field examiners, with an extended footprint that now spans across North America, including vital coverage in Canada. All CBC management and team personnel will be consolidated onto the GA Group platform.

"The acquisition of CBC is a significant and exciting step forward for GA Group. It is a testament to our commitment to expanding our comprehensive service offerings and delivering unmatched value to our clients," said Dan Shribman, Chief Executive Officer of GA Group.

"Since 2002, CBC has built trusted relationships with lenders by focusing on integrity, accuracy, and a deep understanding of our clients' needs. Joining GA Group allows us to strengthen that legacy and scale our capabilities across North America. Together, we're creating an even stronger partner for the commercial lending community - one defined by expertise, collaboration, and shared purpose," said Devinder Chaudhary, CPA, Managing Director, CBC Group LLC.

About CBC Group

CBC Group LLC specializes in asset-based lending (ABL) collateral monitoring services including but not limited to survey exams, cash flow analysis, and forensic examinations, particularly for banks and financial institutions. With expertise across various sectors such as industrial, retail, and financial services, CBC Group LLC is dedicated to helping clients identify and mitigate potential risks.

About GA Group

GA Group is a privately held global firm offering a comprehensive set of tailored solutions to meet our clients' diverse needs. Our experts value, monetize, lend against, or acquire assets across a broad range of sectors from both healthy and distressed companies. GA Group and its predecessors are celebrating 50 years of customer service, and the company's leadership has over 100 years of collective experience in the industry. GA Group is majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For more information, please visit www.gagroup.com.

