GA School of Orthodontics Contest to Award Local Children Complimentary Orthodontic Care

ATLANTA, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) announced that it will provide four additional Atlanta-based children with complimentary orthodontic care through its Gift of a Smile program. GSO established the Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta clinic. Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to thirteen (13) children in the metro Atlanta area, as part of the School's pledge to provide $100,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to children who need braces but cannot otherwise afford it.

Dacula resident and 2020 high school graduate Sierra Henson is all smiles, and a former recipient of Gift of a Smile complimentary orthodontic treatment from Georgia School of Orthodontics. Go to www.bracestoday.com/gift to nominate someone to receive a Gift of a Smile. Nomination deadline is August 31, 2020. Damian Soler is a previous Gift of a Smile recipient of complimentary orthodontic treatment from Georgia School of Orthodontics. Go to www.bracestoday.com/gift to nominate someone to receive a Gift of a Smile. Nomination deadline is August 31, 2020.

To nominate a child go to bracestoday.com/gift to submit. Nominations can be made through August 31, 2020. Winners will be selected September 16.

Past recipients are grateful for the impact the program has had on their children's lives. "It's almost like night and day," said LaTresha McGowan, who raises Gift of a Smile recipient Solomon and his brother Philip with her sister, Rashuana McGowan. "Solomon used to mumble and hide his mouth behind his hand. He smiles all the time now, actively participates in family events, and seeks out new friends and new experiences."

For Decatur resident Oli Soler, a dental receptionist and mother of Gift of a Smile recipient Damian Soler, 16, it has been a wonderful journey. "Seeing his smile change and his confidence grow has been a blessing. The staff and doctors at GSO are amazing and we are so thankful for this incredible gift."

To see how braces can dramatically impact a child's life, Lawrenceville's Savien Cox and his mom Clarissa share their story on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/31OmFXx

GSO's Gift of a Smile is just one part of its mission to provide increased access to the highest quality orthodontic care at a lower cost than private practice orthodontics. GSO also has the Purple Heart Smiles program, which provides free orthodontic care to the children of Purple Heart recipients. To date, GSO has provided over twenty-four (24) children of Purple Heart recipients with complimentary care. Both programs combined have provided more than $125,000 in complimentary orthodontic care to Atlanta's deserving children.

"Increasing the access to orthodontic care is a core part of our mission here at the Georgia School of Orthodontics. We are honored to provide these deserving children with free orthodontic care. We hope that we can in some small way alleviate the financial burden and stress that COVID-19 has caused local families," said Dr. Randy Kluender, President of the GSO Board of Trustees.

For more information on the School's Gift of a Smile program, and to determine your child's eligibility please visit www.BracesToday.com/Gift . For more information about GSO, visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

