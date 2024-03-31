GA technologies Announces the Assumption of Office of Namika Sagara as its Executive Officer CBO

TOKYO, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GA technologies Co., Ltd. (Head office: Minato district, Tokyo; President, Representative Director and CEO: Ryo Higuchi, Stock Code: 3491; Hereinafter as "the "Company") announces that Ms. Namika Sagara assumed office as the Executive Officer CBO (Chief Behavioral Officer) of the Company on April 1, 2024.

As one of the few Japanese with a doctoral degree in behavioral economics, Ms. Sagara has been providing consulting services based on behavioral economics in a variety of industries including finance, insurance and pharmaceuticals in Europe and the United States, even before behavioral economics became popular. In 2013, she established Sagara Consulting LLC and became its representative. In 2016, she became the founder and CEO of the behavioral science center at a leading market research company in the United States and built the industry's first capability based on behavioral economics. Since then, she has been providing behavioral science consulting around the world, mainly incorporating behavioral economics.

The Company will incorporate the knowledge of behavioral economics that Ms. Sagara has developed over the years into the services of each business operated by the GA Group, and will translate this into further improvements in customer satisfaction and the overall growth of the GA Group.

New Executive Officer

Executive Officer and CBO (Chief Behavioral Officer): Namika Sagara

After graduating from the University of Oregon in 2002, she completed a master's program in psychology, specializing in behavioral economics, at the graduate school, followed by a doctoral program, specializing in behavioral economics, at the business school of the University of Oregon. After working as a postdoctoral fellow at the business school of Duke University, she founded Sagara Consulting LLC, a behavioral economics consulting company, and became its representative. In 2016, she became the founder and the representative of the behavioral science center at one of the world's leading market research companies. Currently, she is consulting based on behavioral science with a focus on behavioral economics all over the world, while serving as the representative of Behavioral Science Group, LLC. In 2024, she began an association with GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Comment on Taking Up Her Appointment

I have been providing consulting services based on the knowledge of behavioral economics to a wide variety of industries and businesses in countries around the world. Drawing on this experience, I will work on customer centricity incorporating a behavioral economics perspective mainly in the real estate area at the GA Group and strive to improve customer satisfaction and contribute to the GA Group's growth.

