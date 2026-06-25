GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES) Secures 1st South Korean Engine MRO Contract from Jeju Air Following MOLIT Certification

HELSINKI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES"), the engine MRO subsidiary of GA Telesis LLC, is pleased to announce the award of its first engine maintenance contract from a leading South Korean airline following recent Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) certification from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT).

Under the agreement, GATES will provide MRO services for CFM56-7B engines operated by Jeju Air, one of South Korea's leading low-cost carriers. This contract marks an important milestone for GATES as it begins supporting South Korean operators under its newly obtained MOLIT approval.

The engagement follows GATES' successful achievement of MOLIT certification for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B, and CF6-80C2 engine platforms, secured earlier this year, enabling the company to provide approved maintenance services to operators in South Korea.

"We are honored that Jeju Air has selected GATES for this engine maintenance contract," said Avinash Singh, VP of Sales - APAC & MEA of GATES. " We appreciate the trust placed by Jeju Air in our team and look forward to demonstrating the responsiveness, technical expertise, and customer service that GATES is known for."

"We are pleased to partner with GA Telesis as its first South Korean engine MRO customer following the company's certification by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT). We look forward to leveraging GATES' global expertise and technical capabilities to support the reliability of Jeju Air's operations and enhance service quality for our customers," said J.G.Lee, Head of Fleet Management Team.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About GA Telesis Engine Services Oy

GA Telesis Engine Services Oy, based in Helsinki, Finland, is a leading aircraft engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, it delivers comprehensive solutions with its MRO capabilities for the GE CF6-80C2 and CFM56 family of engines. The Company has a rich history of enhancing the performance and longevity of aircraft and jet engines worldwide.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected].

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC