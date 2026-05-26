GA Telesis Expands Its Global Liquidity Profile Beyond $1.6 Billion Raising a New $650 Million Credit Facility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, ("the "Company") a global leader in integrated aviation and aerospace services, announced today the successful closing of a $650 million credit facility supported by a syndicate of leading global financial institutions.

The facility is comprised of a Term Loan A component, with the majority of the facility being in an undrawn revolving credit facility, both maturing in 2031. This capital raise was significantly oversubscribed, and these facilities refinanced and replaced the Company's previous ABL facility. The new facility expands the company's overall liquidity profile to more than $1.6 billion, including approximately $950 million in previously established secured and unsecured financing facilities that currently support the company's global operations and growth initiatives, including M&A activities.

The financing represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, further strengthening the company's ability to execute on strategic investments across its aircraft and engine leasing, maintenance, replacement parts distribution, and digital transformation businesses.

"This financing reflects the confidence the global banking community has in the GA Telesis business model, our leadership team, and the strength of our diversified aviation ecosystem," said Abdol Moabery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GA Telesis. "As commercial aviation continues to experience unprecedented demand for aftermarket support, asset management solutions, and capital deployment, this expanded liquidity platform provides us with substantial flexibility to continue scaling our business globally."

The proceeds from the new facilities are expected to support strategic acquisitions, aircraft and engine asset investments, inventory growth, MRO expansion initiatives, working capital requirements, and continued investments in digital innovation initiatives, including the company's blockchain-enabled asset traceability platform, WILBUR.

"The aviation aftermarket remains one of the most dynamic sectors within global aerospace," said Alvin Khoo, Chief Financial Officer of GA Telesis. "Our ability to deploy capital efficiently, execute complex transactions across a diversified set of aftermarket businesses, and provide integrated solutions to airlines, OEMs, lessors, and governments around the world has delivered strong margins and a low leverage profile and continues to differentiate GA Telesis in the global financial markets," he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC