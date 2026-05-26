GA Telesis and CASC Announce and Sign Landmark Strategic Cooperation Agreement at MRO Greater China

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC, an independent global leader in integrated aviation solutions that pioneered aftermarket support in the People's Republic of China, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Aviation Supplies Co., Ltd. (CASC) during the inaugural MRO Greater China exhibition held on May 26, 2026.

Under the agreement, both parties will leverage their respective platform resource advantages to pursue strategic cooperation across several key areas, including aviation materials support, major component leasing and distribution, MRO services, and overseas asset management and support. The agreement further strengthens the longstanding relationship between CASC and GA Telesis and reflects both companies' shared commitment to supporting the continued growth of China's civil aviation industry.

Mr. Su Longlong, the Chairman of CASC, and Ms. Lynda Cheng, the Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific of GA Telesis, jointly signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement at the MRO Greater China.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About China Aviation Supplies Co.

China Aviation Supplies Co., Ltd. (CASC) is one of China's leading aviation services companies and the country's primary centralized procurement organization for commercial aircraft and aerospace equipment. Established in 1980 and headquartered in Beijing, CASC serves as a critical bridge between the global aerospace market and the Chinese aviation industry.

The company provides a broad range of services, including aircraft procurement, aviation material supply, logistics, aviation technology cooperation, exhibition and conference management, and industry consulting services. CASC has played a central role in supporting the rapid growth and modernization of China's commercial aviation sector and has facilitated numerous large-scale aircraft acquisition agreements with leading global aerospace manufacturers.

For further information, please contact Cathy Moabery at [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC