GA Telesis' HALO AirFinance Prices Landmark $390 Million Inaugural Aviation Loan ABS, More Than 4x Oversubscribed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HALO AirFinance ("HALO"), a joint venture between GA Telesis, LLC ("GA Telesis") and Tokyo Century Corporation ("Tokyo Century"), announced the pricing of HALO AirFinance 2026-1 ("HALOAN 2026-1"), a $390.2 million aviation loan asset-backed securitization and the first ABS issuance from the HALO platform.

The transaction issued four classes of fixed-rate secured notes rated by KBRA with a legal final maturity of August 2041:

$295.37 million of Class A Notes (rated 'AA'),

$35.67 million of Class B Notes (rated 'A'),

$28.62 million of Class C Notes (rated 'BBB'),

$30.54 million of Class D Notes (rated 'BB-').

Proceeds of the oversubscribed offering were used to acquire a portfolio of 33 loans with an aggregate remaining balance of approximately $427.2 million and weighted average remaining loan term of approximately 3.6 years. The loans are secured by 14 narrowbody aircraft, 2 widebody aircraft, 2 freighter aircraft, and 15 engines utilized by 21 operators in 14 jurisdictions. The weighted average age of the underlying assets, excluding the engines, is approximately 15.6 years, which is complementary to GA Telesis' expertise.

At pricing on August 6, 2026, the HALOAN 2026-1 Notes were oversubscribed (4x+) and achieved the tightest spread for an AA-rated, senior tranche from an inaugural aviation loan ABS issuer, underscoring strong investor demand and effective execution.

"This milestone transaction marks an important step in HALO's growth strategy and confirms strong investor confidence in our platform, demonstrated by the considerable oversubscription for the notes, against challenging and volatile market conditions," said Marc Cho, Co-Head and Managing Director of HALO. "This successful issuance establishes a scalable capital markets execution platform and strengthens our ability to serve airlines, lessors, and investors worldwide."

Takamasa Marito, Co-Head of HALO and Managing Director of Tokyo Century, commented that "This transaction is a reflection of the strong platform that GA Telesis and Tokyo Century have built, and we look forward to providing additional innovative financing solutions to our customers and returning to the capital markets".

Citi acted as sole structuring agent and lead bookrunner, with Mizuho and Citizens serving as joint bookrunners. Vedder Price acted as issuer counsel while Milbank acted as underwriter counsel. Phoenix American Financial Services, Inc. will act as Managing Agent and UMB Bank, NA as Trustee.

About HALO

HALO AirFinance is a joint venture established by GA Telesis, LLC and Tokyo Century Corporation to focus the extensive capabilities of both organizations to deliver customized lending solutions to airlines, lessors, and investors, covering the collateral spectrum from new to mature aircraft and engines. HALO utilizes a sophisticated underwriting approach derived and supported by an extensive platform of services, products, and capabilities of the GA Telesis Ecosystem and the Tokyo Century conglomerate.

For further information, please contact [email protected].

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis, a global leader in aerospace solutions, is renowned for its unmatched excellence in aftermarket services and lifecycle management. The GA Telesis Ecosystem™ is a vast global network spanning 54 locations in 30 countries on six continents. The company's integrated solutions include parts and distribution services, logistics solutions, inventory management, leasing and financing, engine overhaul, and MRO services.

GA Telesis is committed to sustainability through innovative sustainability initiatives and advanced technologies, including digital transformation, and using advanced materials. The company's aerospace systems and connected aircraft technologies drive efficiency and performance, while its MRO network and 24/7 AOG support provide unparalleled reliability.

About Tokyo Century Corporation

Tokyo Century Corporation is an industry-leading financial services company with roots in leasing and develops a business model that integrates "Finance x Services x Business Expertise" through co-creative businesses with partner companies in Japan and overseas. The company holds 49.2% of GA Telesis shares and is the largest shareholder.

Tokyo Century Corporation has four operating segments: "Equipment Leasing" with a broad customer base, "Mobility & Fleet Management" with auto leasing for both corporate customers and individuals and car rental services, "Specialty Financing" driving growth mainly in aviation leasing and real estate business, and "International Business" with a network spanned more than 30 countries and regions worldwide. It provides unique finance and services that contribute to solving social and environmental issues in a wide range of business domains.

GA Telesis, LLC Tokyo Century Corporation 1850 NW 49th Street Fort Lauderdale,

FL 33309 FUJISOFT Bldg., 3 Kanda-neribeicho, Chiyoda-ku,

Tokyo, Japan Tel:(954) 676-3111 Tel: 81-3-5209-6710 Fax:(954) 676-9998 Inquiry: https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/contact/form.php Web:www.gatelesis.com Web: https://www.tokyocentury.co.jp/en/

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC