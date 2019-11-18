GAA Announces Leadership Changes

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management (GAA), one of the country's largest African American-owned businesses, today announced former General Motors (GM) Executive Kevin W. Williams as its president and chief executive officer. Williams also joined the company as a major shareholder.

The announcement was made by newly appointed GAA Chairman Sylvester L. Hester.

Williams' career spans 31 years of global and divisional leadership at GM. He was most recently the board chairman, president and managing director of GM of Canada Ltd. In this role, he was responsible for leading all GM operations in Canada, with revenues of $38.7 billion. Prior to this role, he served as GM vice president and general manager, service and parts operations, where he oversaw all GM global aftersales businesses with annual revenues of $24.5 billion. He also served as chairman and global process leader for the GM Automotive Aftermarket Strategy Board.

Williams also held several other senior global roles at GM including chairman, president and managing director of GM de Mexico, Central America and the Cayman Islands; and global executive director of supplier quality and development for GM Worldwide and GM Europe among other assignments.

Williams earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Tennessee State University and a master's of science degree in administration, Central Michigan University. He also completed the General Motors Senior Executive Development Program.

Williams serves as vice chairman, board of directors, United Negro College Fund; and on the board of trustees of the American Medical Association. He also served on the board of trustees of Genesys Health Systems of Michigan.

"Kevin Williams is a game changer for GAA," said Hester. "His proven leadership capabilities at GM, including a strong track record for growing revenues, managing global operations and delivering quality-driven processes and products, will be key as we continue to diversify and expand our global network of resources to meet the demands of our supply chain customers."

Among other GAA leadership changes, Hester, formerly president and chief executive officer was elevated to chairman. Founder William F. Pickard was named executive chairman.

"Kevin is one of America's most talented executives and we are absolutely delighted that he chose to join us," said Pickard. "Adding Kevin to our team demonstrates our commitment to our customers and our seriousness about market growth and sector penetration. His arrival is simply momentous."

The GAA diversified group of companies serves customers in the aerospace, automotive, retail, food & beverage, government, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries in the United States and Canada. GAA has operations in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Ontario, Canada. The company posted revenues of $302 million in 2018.

Based in Detroit, Michigan, GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management provides contract logistics, procurement, quality containment, warehousing, freight forwarding and contract assembly services. GAA companies are ARD Logistics, Global SQ, Grupo Antolin Primera, Key Logistics Solutions and Vitec. For more information, go to https://gaasolutions.com.

Contact:

Shaun Wilson

Cadence

(313) 530-7860

swilson@cadencellcus.com

SOURCE GAA Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management

Related Links

http://www.gaasolutions.com

