Gaard Labs Launches Next-Generation Hemp Cannabis Products

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to become the leading supplier of CBD products in New York state, Gaard Labs has initiated distribution of its CBD and Terpene Rich Relief and Wellness product lines with several of New York City's largest and most reputable pharmacies and vitamin/supplement shops.

Gaard Labs

Doctor-formulated and effect based, Gaard Labs' next generation CBD products comprise proprietary formulated ratios of broad-spectrum cannabinoids, rich terpene blends and active pharmaceutical ingredients. These formulations are based on the latest scientific understandings, targeting desired effects and consistent experiences.

The initial collection comprises a Relief Balm, Relief Roll-On with Lidocaine, Calm Oral Spray, Focus Oral Spray, Relief Day Oral Spray and Relief Night Oral Spray (see site). The products can be found in a fast-growing cadre of elite independent pharmacies and health-oriented retailers located in New York State and other parts of the country.

"As a Manhattan native, it's a privilege to launch our brand from New York City," said Steven Levy, Co-founder. David Meister, Chief Executive Officer, added: "New York is developing the nation's most stringent regulatory hemp and marijuana cannabis frameworks, while remaining focused on the highest standards of consumer safety. It's a perfect fit for us."

Early partnerships include Willner Chemists, the oldest and largest nutritionally oriented pharmacy in North America, Empire Nutrition, one of New York's fastest growing retailers of vitamins and supplements, Pacifica Compounding Pharmacy, a prominent Los Angeles based compounding pharmacy focused on pain management.

Gaard's ingredients are self-sourced and food grade and its co-packers are GMP-certified. The Company operates a Manhattan-based fulfillment center near its retail partners in New York City and the surrounding area, and works with a Cicero, Illinois-based fulfillment center for nationwide e-commerce and retail.

ABOUT GAARD LABS

Gaard Labs is engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation cannabinoid products containing proprietary terpene blends. Gaard Labs was founded by a group of industry veterans including Dr. Howard Rubin, Chief Science Officer, and Dr. Jon Greenfield, Medical Director, both pain management specialists with established medical businesses in California and medical/adult use marijuana cultivation, extraction, and product manufacturing licenses in Nevada. Backed by a five-member medical and scientific advisory board, Gaard Labs' premium formulations were created following many years of medical and cannabis product development experience in regulated environments. In May 2019, Gaard Labs was awarded a Hemp CBD Research Partner license from the New York State Department of Agriculture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to execution of the company's growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including assumptions regarding the company's ability to efficiently operate its business, market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and regulatory changes that may affect the company and its customers and industry. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Gaard Biopharma Corp., DBA Gaard Labs

109 E. 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017

Chief Executive Officer: David Meister

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1 (718) 514 6303

Website: www.gaardlabs.com

SOURCE Gaard Labs

Related Links

http://www.gaardlabs.com

