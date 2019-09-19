Gabb Wireless Announces Nationwide Rollout Of First Phones And Mobile Network Designed To Protect Children

"We are thrilled to deliver the first-ever phones and service that give kids mature-looking devices with all the talk and text they want, while also giving parents the peace of mind that their child will not be exposed to harmful or unwanted content," said Gabb Founder and CEO Stephen Dalby. "The Gabb Phone is great looking and affordable, and it helps parents manage their children's exposure to technology in a way that is safe and meets each family's unique needs."

"At ZTE, we support Gabb Wireless's mission to help families stay connected in a simple, safe way by providing a mobile experience that protects children from outside influence. We understand the impact of getting your first phone and are excited to offer families a high-quality device that also minimizes the risks associated with internet browsing and social media apps," said Brad Li, CEO of ZTE USA. "We're thrilled to partner with Gabb Wireless through the new Gabb Z1 to offer a reliable, affordable device designed specifically for the younger generation."

A new report from the Pew Research Center establishes that over half of U.S. teens are concerned about spending too much time on their cell phones, while more than two-thirds of parents feel their children spend too much time on their devices. Even more concerning, new research shows that increases in depressive symptoms, suicide-related outcomes and suicide rates among U.S. adolescents after 2010—when smartphone popularity exploded—is directly linked to new media screen time.*

"The evidence is clear, children who are consistently exposed to screens and excessive social media are suffering. Whether it's FOMO, anxiety or exposure to predators, we owe it to our children to create safe ways for them to adopt mobile technology and content in ways that are better suited to their age and maturity levels," said national social media activist Collin Kartchner, founder of Save the Kids. "It's hard to believe that we haven't yet seen a solution like Gabb Wireless that manages the full ecosystem of device, network, operating system and apps. It's about time!"

Gabb Z1, manufactured by ZTE, is a powerful Android phone featuring a Quad Core 1.1 Hz processor and a 5-inch screen. Average battery life is up to 25 hours on a single charge. It sports a 5-megapixel back camera, 2-megapixel front camera and expandable memory up to 32 GB. The phone also features an alarm, a calendar app, a calculator and FM radio. The Gabb Z1 phone currently sells for $99.99, including activation and shipping.

Gabb S1, manufactured by Samsung, is a stylish phone that provides some additional functionality and performance, including an edge-to-edge 5.83-inch screen with a color depth of 16M. Gabb S1 runs on the Android OS and features an Octa-Core 1.6 Hz processor. Typical battery life is up to 30 hours on a single charge. It sports an 8-megapixel back camera, 5-megapixel front camera and expandable memory up to 512GB. Like the Gabb Z1, the phone features built-in apps for alarm, calendar, calculator and FM radio, but it also adds Bluetooth functionality. The Gabb S1 phone will be available on October 15 and sell for $199.99, including activation and shipping.

Gabb also offers options for protective phone cases starting at $12.99, as well as a service plan for $4.99 per month that covers phone repair or replacement for just $35.

Gabb offers two usage plans that empower parents to choose the mobile functionality available to their children. The Gabb Basic plan ($19.99/month) is designed for ages 8–14 and provides unlimited talk and text but blocks MMS so that inappropriate images and videos cannot be sent or received. The Gabb Plus plan ($22.99/month) adds group messaging and picture texting. Both plans are "pay-as-you-go," with no long-term contracts required.

None of the phones approved for the Gabb Wireless Network are equipped with an Internet browser and none connect to an app store. Additional manufacturers have been invited to join the Gabb network and will be adding devices within 12 months.

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Gabb Wireless enables parents to provide children with mobile phones without worrying about untethered access to the Internet, pop-up pornography, social media pressure, online bullying, academic distraction and cell phone addiction. To learn more about Gabb, visit http://www.gabbwireless.com .

