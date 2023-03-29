Gabbi Tuft Merges Online Coaching Business with International Fitness-Technology Company

Recognized as a trans trailblazer, Tuft continues to break barriers as she scales online wellness company by almost 200%. Striving to make health and wellness accessible to consumers everywhere through online one-on-one training.

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (formally Gabe) has spent nearly 30 years in the fitness industry and is now ready to expand. Taking her Texas based company to the next level by partnering with Denmark based fit-tech company LENUS. Tuft is bringing health and wellness to consumers globally. What started as a passion project has grown to a globally reaching business with clients from all over the world in less than a year. Through this new partnership Tuft is able to make one-on-one fitness and wellness coaching accessible to anyone anywhere. Online training allows for a budget friendly personal training experience offered through a customized app. Her goal is to empower women to live their healthiest and most authentic life possible.

Gabbi initially launched her coaching company in 2022 following the global pandemic. As a former WWE Superstar and personal trainer for 17 years not only does Tuft bring experience and knowledge to the table, she brings honesty and raw talent. Part of her coaching technique is to draw on one's personality, lifestyle, as well as goals. In doing so, she's seen a 94% success rate with her clients.

2023 brought a new wave of clientele. Seeing an increase in women with chronic illnesses as well as mothers and pre/peri/post-menopausal women. "Most of my clients are women who feel like they have tried everything and just keep rebounding. Or they're cups are simply empty and they are longing to refill that cup by finally doing something for themselves," said Tuft. Aside from health and wellness, Gabbi's passion is to bring light to the earth. This online one-on-one personal training business partnership has given her access to making positive change in people's lives in parts of the world she did not envision a year ago.

Through the new online one-on-one coaching platform Tuft will offer personalized plans including features such as nutrition, fitness, lifestyle, and mindset that connect the client's body with their intellect. This new business venture is spearheaded by Tuft but has allowed her to bring on other talented coaches with specialties and qualifications diverse from her own. Tuft's team of coaches help with programming and client engagement allowing Gabbi to drive and instill passion into each and every client through direct messages, voice-notes and videos. Regardless of location and time zone you will have Tuft and her coaches readily available to see you to the finish line. "I always say that anyone can write a nutrition or fitness program but it's understanding why humans fall back into our old behavioral patterns and then knowing how to create new, positive neuro-associations for our goals – that is the key to lasting change," (Tuft).

Gabbi's transition from male to female is not something she shies away from discussing on her social media platforms. Tuft's personal journey to finding her authentic identity has given her even more insight into the capabilities and challenges of the human body; making her even more of an expert in weight loss coaching as she continues to fight for the body she always dreamed of. She is sharing her secrets and education with her clients and on social media. If you would like more information about this business expansion you can visit coachgabbi.com and if you're interested in personal coaching be sure to schedule your consultation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chance Byrd

[email protected]

SOURCE Gabbi LLC