Widely known for her creative golf challenges and skill-based on-course stunts, Gabriella DeGasperis is reshaping golf culture while sharing how hydration supports her routines.

HOUSTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit® – the number one rapid hydration beverage known for its science-backed formula – welcomes new Electrolit athlete and golfer Gabriella "Gabby" DeGasperis, known online as Gabby Golf Girl. Amassing nearly two million followers across her social channels, Gabby is making golf approachable, engaging, and aspirational, blending skill, creativity, and lifestyle content to inspire a diverse audience.

Gabby Golf Girl Joins the Electrolit® Athlete Team, Fueling a Rising Star in Golf

Gabby first gained attention for her skill on the golf course, competing in and winning junior tournaments such as the South Florida Junior Open in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her talent, creativity, and personality quickly translated into a social-first presence, where fans engage with her swing tips, creative golf challenges, rounds with notable athletes, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of training and daily routines.

Through this authentic combination of skill and charisma, Gabby has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most influential golf creators in the U.S. Now, she's giving audiences a closer look at how she stays hydrated through the intensity of long, sun-soaked days on Florida's courses, where peak performance demands just as much focus on recovery and hydration as it does on the game itself.

"Golf has been such a big part of my life since I can remember, but I also want it to be fun and relatable for anyone who loves the game, or who's curious to try it," Gabby said. "Whether it's on the course or through the community I've built online, it's a sport that brings people together, challenges you to improve, and gives me a chance to share my journey. I've always made hydration part of my routine to stay steady during long, usually hot days on the course, and I'm really excited to officially team up with Electrolit as I continue sharing my practice, my journey, and what makes the game fun for me and my followers."

Through the partnership, Gabby will show how hydration supports focus, recovery, and performance, demonstrating that taking care of yourself is part of playing your best both on the course and in life. Electrolit will support her with training, content creation, and lifestyle initiatives that reflect how modern athletes live, play, and share their passions.

Electrolit is a sports drink formulated with electrolytes and glucose for rapid absorption. Its formula contains magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and chloride to help support hydration as part of an active lifestyle, such as athletic training, work, everyday activities and weekend warriors.

To follow along with Gabby Golf Girl's journey, follow @gabbygolfgirl. For more information, visit www.electrolit.com or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

About Electrolit

Electrolit® is a premium hydration beverage formulated to help support everyday hydration needs, including use before, during, or after physical activity and during warm-weather or on-the-go occasions. Founded in Mexico in 1950, Electrolit is enjoyed by a broad range of consumers with active and busy lifestyles. Electrolit contains magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium, chloride, sodium lactate and glucose for electrolyte absorption, and is offered in a variety of flavors and formats. Electrolit is available nationwide through grocery, convenience, national retail, and online channels, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-Eleven, and other retailers. Electrolit is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. Learn more at www.electrolit.com.

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SOURCE Electrolit