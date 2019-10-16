Gabe Sibley Named to Board of Directors of Sense Photonics

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sense Photonics, a company building the next generation of LiDAR and 3D sensor solutions for autonomous vehicles, industrial equipment and other applications, has announced today that Gabe Sibley will join its board of directors effective immediately.

Sibley is founder and CEO of Verdant Robotics, a robotics technology company focused on revolutionizing agriculture through the latest advances in AI, robotics, computer vision and machine learning. Prior to this role, he was CEO of Zippy, an autonomous delivery company which was acquired by GM-Cruise. He also served as chief science officer at the autonomous taxi company Zoox, where he helped grow the team to over 200 employees, set the technical direction and raise its highly successful Series A.

Sibley's extensive research, education and development experience includes serving as assistant professor in Computer Science at the University of Colorado at Boulder (on leave), post-doctoral research assistant at Oxford University and as a member of the technical staff at NASA-JPL's Computer Vision Group. Sibley received his PhD in Computer Science from the University of Southern California and BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from Emory University.

"I have been waiting for someone to design something like the Sense Photonics LiDAR system since my early days at Zoox," said Sibley. "The ability to deliver native, high resolution depth maps, eliminate motion blur during frame acquisition and seamlessly combine that with vision cameras (RGB+D) is incredibly powerful and will be adopted by the industrial and automotive industries."

Sibley joins Sense Photonics co-founders, Scott Burroughs, CEO, and Russell Kanjorski, CCO, as well as Josh Posamentier, co-founder and managing partner at Congruent Ventures to comprise Sense Photonics current board of directors.

The company's fully solid-state LiDAR system ushers in a new era of advanced 3D imaging technology designed from the ground up to meet the cost, performance and safety requirements for automotive and industrial applications. Based on a unique 'flash' architecture, Sense Photonics' systems have no moving parts and do not scan at all. This approach enables high resolution across wide horizontal and vertical fields-of-view without compromising frame rate. In addition, the company's camera-inspired design is highly manufacturable and enables small, customizable form factors critical for seamless integration into vehicles.

"We are excited to welcome Gabe to our board of directors," said Scott Burroughs, CEO, Sense Photonics. "He is an industry leader and his unparalleled experience in both of our core markets will be of critical importance to us in this high-growth phase we have embarked on this year."

As has been previously announced, the company recently closed a $26 million round co-led by Acadia Woods and Congruent Ventures, with participation from a number of other investors, including Prelude Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Shell Ventures.

Sense Photonics is currently in early sales with select early-engagement partners in both the automotive and industrial markets and will announce general availability of its first commercial product later this year.

About Sense Photonics

Sense Photonics is building the next generation of LiDAR and 3D sensor solutions for autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, material handling, activity monitoring and many other applications. Our core technology – protected by over 200 patents – enables a simple, high-performance, solid-state solution with no moving parts that can uniquely meet the rigorous performance, reliability and cost requirements for automotive and industrial applications. Sense Photonics has offices in Research Triangle Park, NC, Silicon Valley, CA and Edinburgh, UK. We are backed by leading VC firms and strategic investors and have developed partnerships with leading automotive and robotics customers. We are building an innovative, world-class company that designs and builds the world's best 3D sensors and software solutions.

