Gable.ai Unveils Data Collaboration Platform Set to Transform Analytics and AI Workflows

Raises $7M in Seed funding, led by Zetta Venture Partners, Crane Venture Capital and Essence Venture Capital; investors say Gable.ai is akin to 'GitHub for data.'

Co-founders (former Convoy data leads) establish 'data contracts' as an emerging data primitive and build Slack community of 8K+ engaged data practitioners.

SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gable.ai announced today it's developing the first data collaboration platform to allow software and data developers to iteratively build and manage high-quality data assets. Gable has secured $7M in Seed funding led by Zetta Venture Partners, Crane Venture Capital and Essence Venture Capital. The event also saw participation from angel investors with deep data experience including The New Normal Fund and the founders of dbt Labs, Monte Carlo, Hex, Kaggle, Hightouch, and Great Expectations.

Today when data is shared it's dumped from production into analytics databases without constraints or context. Although software developers meticulously consider how systems interact with each other for maintainability and scalability, this level of deliberation rarely extends to the data generated by their systems. Yet, this data is intricately linked to Business Intelligence (BI) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. Unfortunately, data modeling is often an afterthought in today's market, resulting in crucial data being inadequately structured and causing breaking changes. The division between software and data developers, separated by ELT/ETL infrastructure, also contributes to this issue.

Software developers typically lack visibility into how data is consumed, leaving data producers in the dark. This opacity leads to missing critical data, a lack of semantic context and frequent breakdowns of revenue-driving data pipelines. The result is a cycle of mistrust, duplication of effort, and a slowdown in innovation. Not surprisingly, IBM estimates poor data quality costs the US $3.1T annually.

To combat this issue, Gable.ai has designed a data collaboration platform that will bridge the gap between software developers and data teams. By reimagining the data-sharing process from the ground up Gable.ai uses 'data contracts,' an API-based agreement between the software developers who own upstream data sources and data developers/analysts that consume data, to meet the growing needs of BI and AI in the modern enterprise. These agreements are defined, enforced, and discovered through Gable.ai. Best of all, the data collaboration platform provides context and constraints for data sharing, which enables developers to consider data quality from the outset.

"Gable's vision is to alleviate real market pain by pioneering a data collaboration platform," said Chad Sanderson, CEO & Co-Founder of Gable.ai. "Our mission is to foster collaboration between the individuals responsible for building software and those managing the data. By eliminating the traditional barriers between these teams, it aims to create a more efficient and effective data-sharing ecosystem that unlocks the full potential of data-driven technologies."

How Gable.ai Works

Gable.ai provides software and data developers with a platform to prevent breaking changes to critical data workflows within their existing data infrastructure. The platform features:

Data asset recognition by simply connecting your data source. Data contract creation to set meaningful constraints and establish data asset owners. Data contract enforcement via CI/CD checks within GitHub.

Building alongside Sanderson are his co-founders, Adrian Kreuziger and Daniel Dicker. The three founders met while leading the data department at Convoy. Together, they engineered the complete suite of Convoys' data products and successfully tested their collaborative platform approach through the use of data contracts.

"Gable.ai's launch marks a significant step towards reshaping the data landscape," said Apoorva Pandhi, Managing Director at Zetta Venture Partners. "The team's vision which is akin to 'GitHub for data' is a refreshing approach to the status quo, and they have already been able to pressure test at scale. We're thrilled to back Gable.ai, a team with a proven track record and a dedicated community rallying behind them."

Data contracts are an entirely new category Gable.ai has been able to establish as a real emerging data primitive. In the last few months, Sanderson has built and scaled the " Data Quality Camp ," a Slack community of 8,000+ engaged data practitioners around these new concepts. The community's debates and discussions have played an integral role in designing Gable.ai's platform to solve real market pain points.

About Gable.ai

Gable.ai's mission is to transform how data is managed by fostering collaboration and innovation in the data industry. Gable.ai is currently developing the first data collaboration platform to allow software and data developers to iteratively build and manage high-quality data assets. Gable.ai's CEO & co-founder, Chad Sanderson, is a data industry thought leader and creator of " Data Quality Camp ," the fastest-growing data community on the internet with 8,000+ engaged data practitioners. He also writes the Data Products newsletter with 11,000+ subscribers. To learn more visit Gable.ai .

