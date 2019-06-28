Gabriel & Co. + Tadashi Shoji: Bold, Beautiful, Breathtaking

Not surprisingly, Shoji's styles are harmonious with Gabriel's mantra of Fine Jewelry Everyday , not only because the designer prefers to keep "jewelry sleek and simple" to offset his "bold colors with intricate texture and draping." "I don't want women to look overwhelmed by their wardrobe," says Shoji. Naturally he went right to "the sparkling drops, hoop earrings and delicate pave diamond chokers and ropes" that Gabriel does better than anyone. "It was so simple to shoot Tadashi's clothes with our pieces," says Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel & Co.'s Global Style Director. "Our desire to create jewelry that is eye-catching yet relatable, dramatic but demure is exactly why Gabriel & Co. created its thriving Fine Jewelry Everyday Collection . "Tadashi Shoji's work makes it possible for every woman to have a red carpet moment, with a little added brilliance from us."

To bridge the gap between runway fashion and fine jewelry, the DESIGNER FLASH series provides vital information to showcase the idea that fine jewelry can also be everyday jewelry. The resplendent ease of Tadashi Shoji's dresses mixed with Gabriel & Co.'s expansive range of jewelry creates a look sure to stop anyone in their tracks. Stack layering rings and necklaces to create a standout look or pair simple studs and bangles for a sophisticated amalgamation that can be worn for years to come.

The complete DESIGNER FLASH Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as Max Mara , Nicole Miller, Norma Kamali , Zuhair Murad and Tommy Hilfiger.

The interview and podcast featuring Hal & Ian Griffith is online now, available at https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-tadashi-shoji

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

