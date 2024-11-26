Gabriel & Co. Announces Instagram and TikTok Series Benefiting Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation

EGPAF, founded over 30 years ago, leads the global charge against HIV/AIDS, with remarkable progress including a 95% reduction in U.S. child infections. Yet, challenges persist, as six hundred babies worldwide are still infected daily. Gabriel & Co. and JFC are proud to stand with EGPAF in creating a future where no child has AIDS.

The series, Join Us Live: A Cause to Celebrate, featuring special guests and engaging discussions, will highlight efforts to combat pediatric AIDS globally and underscore the importance of supporting cause-related jewelry gifting. Each live session will include exclusive giveaways of the Stronger Together Necklace. The series launches on Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:00 AM PST / 1:00 PM EST for IG – 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST for Tiktok. The first episode features Sara Murphy from JFC, and Katie Cunningham of EGPAF alongside Gabriel & Co.'s own ambassadors, Krista Wheeler on Instagram, and Kellie Allingham on TikTok.

Gabriel & Co. Commitment

"Giving back is not just an initiative for the Gabriel family—it's a way of life," said Dominick Gabriel, Co-Founder of Gabriel & Co. "Our Gabriel Love Foundation embodies this belief, using fine jewelry to channel empathy and purpose. We aim to uplift children and communities in need, turning compassion into action. Supporting the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation reflects our commitment to creating a brighter, healthier future for all."

Sara Murphy, Executive Director of JFC, added, "Support from Gabriel and Co. is the sort of long-term working relationship that is at the core of JFC. We are so proud to be a part of this partnership, and to get to work with such amazing organizations as Gabriel and Co. and EGPAF."

A symbol of unity, the Stronger Together bar necklace features two intertwined strands in a timeless design. It's an everyday accessory that represents the power of togetherness while making a tangible difference in the fight against pediatric AIDS.

Be part of the change by tuning into @gabrielandco on Instagram and TikTok. For more information visit www.gabrielny.com/gabriel-love.

ABOUT GABRIEL & CO

Gabriel & Co. is an award winning jewelry design house founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S. sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. By infusing passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances beauty, celebrates love and life's special moments, and personal achievements. Each piece, engraved with a serial number, is as unique as the woman who wears it.

ABOUT EGPAF

The Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation was founded from a mother's determination to save her children. After Elizabeth Glaser contracted HIV in a 1981 blood transfusion, she unknowingly passed the virus to her daughter, Ariel, through breast milk, and her son, Jake, in utero. At the time, there were no treatments for pediatric HIV/AIDS. Elizabeth's efforts led to the creation of a foundation with her close friends, Susie Zeegen and Susan DeLaurentis to advance pediatric HIV/AIDS research. Together with fellow founding board members Lloyd Zeiderman and Peter Benzian, began an organization that would change the course of history for families impacted by HIV around the world. Today, EGPAF is a global leader prioritizing and supporting children and families to achieve an AIDS-free generation. Ariel passed away in 1988, but the foundation has since grown into a global leader working toward an AIDS-free generation, focusing on children and families impacted by HIV/AIDS.

ABOUT JFC

Jewelers for Children (JFC), established in 1999 by the U.S. jewelry industry, is dedicated to helping children in need. To date, JFC has donated over $61 million to support children affected by illness, abuse, or neglect through partners like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, Make-A-Wish® America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA/GAL Association, as well as Make-A-Wish® International and the Organization for Autism Research. This success is driven by the generosity of jewelry trade organizations, manufacturers, retailers, professionals, and consumers. JFC unites the industry's charitable efforts, aiming to assist as many children as possible while showcasing the positive impact of the jewelry community.

Media Contact: Alyssa McDonald, (646) 860-5689, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.