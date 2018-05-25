Gabriel & Co. Evolves their Innovative Omnichannel Experience

The latest technological accomplishment that the company is releasing is the Gabriel Personal Shopper (GPS)™ visual search tool which will lead consumers to find that perfect piece of jewelry quickly, making shopping online effortless. The company aims to minimize the pain of the online jewelry shopping experience—searching, selecting, purchasing, and shipping—all on behalf of the retailer. Gabriel will drop-ship purchases to the consumer and apply full payout directly to the retailer. The second exciting feature that will add to the novel Gabriel Personal Shopper experience will be presented at Gabriel & Co.'s booth (S10405) at JCK Las Vegas. What the company can share for the moment is that typing text into search fields to interact with websites and mobile apps for online shopping will be a thing of the past. The future of searching online will go through rapid changes, whereby deep learning and benchmarking human behavior through image recognition will be commonplace.

As technology continues to shape the world around us, Gabriel & Co. strives to provide their retail partners with the expertise needed to succeed. The 21st century omnichannel experience insists that brands be visible to consumers both off and online. However, retail partners face the challenge of stocking the excess number of products that are available to customers digitally. Through the implementation of Gabriel & Co.'s eShopNShop™ website embed on a retailer's site, the in-store sales staff are able to access Gabriel's entire catalog of jewelry styles through a virtual showcase, resulting in jewelers having a wide variety of options to show their customers without having to invest in physically stocking them.

With the growing demand for luxurious customization, another must-have, state of the art tool is the Gabriel Magic App™ which puts customers in the driver seat. Immerse yourself in the design process through an augmented-reality headset that allows you to virtually custom create any piece in the collection and see realistic 3-D imagery with 360-degree views of the design on your hand -- all at the touch of a button. While finalizing the order, shoppers can save the image and share their latest treasure with friends and family through social media before their in-store visit to their favorite retailer to complete the order for that perfect engagement ring.

"As technology reshapes the way we do business, the personal touch is becoming more important than ever," says Jack Gabriel, CEO of Gabriel & Co. "Fortunately, it's easier to provide—if you have the right tools. At Gabriel & Co., we think beyond the status quo. We keep a close eye on changes in the marketplace, and we develop forward-thinking products as new needs emerge. That gives our retail partners the edge on customer experience."

Consumers will find shopping for Gabriel & Co. jewelry seamless. In addition to free shipping, easy returns and exchanges, delving into the brand's experience is exciting, glamorous and even enlightening. Recognizing the almost limitless choice consumers have when it comes to what, where and how they can buy, Gabriel & Co. continues to create robust content on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and on their website that features valuable style advice, expert insight and monthly Designer Flash series. By powering the brand's retail partners with this vast virtual inventory to effortlessly connect with consumers, the result is the best in jewelry shopping.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kaleigh Kramer

Michele Marie PR

Kaleigh@Michelemariepr.com

646.863.3923

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gabriel--co-evolves-their-innovative-omnichannel-experience-300655067.html

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.

Related Links

https://www.gabrielny.com

