Gabriel & Co. Unveils New Celebrity Campaign Featuring Jessica Alba Celebrating Love, Intention, and Everyday Meaning Through Fine Jewelry

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, the campaign captures intimate, everyday moments, each thoughtfully elevated by the subtle touch of Gabriel & Co. jewelry. Through this lens, the campaign highlights the beauty found in life's quiet details and the power of meaningful connection.

"Jessica brings an authenticity and grace that aligns seamlessly with our brand, making her the perfect choice to bring our vision to life," says Dominick Gabriel, Chief Design Officer and Co-Founder, Gabriel & Co. "The campaign truly reflects our belief that love is built slowly with intention, attention, and time which is the spirit behind all of our designs."

At the heart of the campaign is Gabriel & Co.'s guiding philosophy, Love, Perfected. This philosophy remains the main goal for the brand in every endeavor, which can be seen through a commitment to crafting jewelry that resonates on a personal level and honors life's most cherished moments. Alba's presence within the celebrity endorsement campaign reinforces this message, showcasing pieces that complement both special occasions and the beauty of daily life.

"Jewelry has always been such a personal expression for me, it's not just about how something looks, but what it represents. I chose to work with Gabriel & Co. because they bring this to life in such a genuine way, creating pieces that celebrate both everyday beauty and life's biggest milestones. It becomes part of your life, your memories, and the moments you want to hold onto." Says Jessica Alba, the face of the campaign.

This iconic pairing and celebrity endorsement marks a significant milestone for Gabriel & Co. as the brand continues to evolve and expand its reach, connecting with a broader audience through storytelling that is both aspirational and relatable.

About Gabriel & Co.

Gabriel & Co. is an award-winning jewelry design house founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S. sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service, and trust. By infusing passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances beauty, celebrates love and life's special moments, and personal achievements. Each piece, engraved with a serial number, is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Press Contact:

Alyssa McDonald

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SOURCE Gabriel & Co.