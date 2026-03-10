GABRIEL "FLUFFY" IGLESIAS LAUNCHES POCHO FINO, A NEW MEXICAN-AMERICAN TEQUILA

Refined enough to sip neat, yet real enough to pair with tacos at 2AM, Pocho Fino is made for nights that don't end when the clock says they should. The portfolio launches with a smooth and approachable Blanco alongside two distinctive flavored expressions: Mexican Candy and Grilled Pineapple, each bringing bold, nostalgic flavor inspired by culture and shared experiences.

Rooted in the heart of Mexico's Tequila region and brought to life in the United States, Pocho Fino is more than a tequila. It reflects a legacy shaped by real culture, meaningful moments, and the joy of coming together. Premium in taste but approachable in spirit, Pocho Fino offers a smooth introduction for new tequila drinkers, layered flavor for seasoned enthusiasts, and a versatile pour for any celebration.

"As a proud Mexican-American, I wanted to make a tequila that celebrates both my roots," said Gabriel Iglesias, Co-Founder of Pocho Fino Tequila. "When creating Pocho Fino Tequila, it was important to me that the tequila is approachable, full of flavor and fancy enough for a fine glass, or casual enough to drink out of a plastic cup. That's what makes it my kind of tequila."

Sharing his world with fans through laughter and heart, Pocho Fino continues Gabriel's storytelling and heritage. At the heart of the brand, and featured on every bottle, is a tribute to Risa and Vinnie, Gabriel's beloved dogs who have passed. Honored as the brand's guardians, they watch over every sip, reminding us that joy, love, and family never fade.

Served with a smile, a story, and unmistakable Mexican-American spirit, Pocho Fino is built on love and poured for family, bringing together double flavor, double culture, and real agave. It is available in three expressions:

Crystal-clear and smooth, Pocho Fino Blanco Tequila (40% ABV) balances sweet cooked agave with bright citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of earth and black pepper. The finish is clean and lightly sweet, elevated enough for a fine glass, but real enough to pair perfectly with late-night eats.

Candied watermelon meets fresh lime and jalapeño in Pocho Fino Mexican Candy (35% ABV). It's sweet, spicy and citrusy – like your sister with the karaoke mic.

As sweet, smoky and smooth as Fluffy's dance moves after midnight, Pocho Fino Grilled Pineapple (35% ABV) features the Blanco Tequila with grilled pineapple caramelized to perfection, kissed with a touch of hickory smoke and finished with the clean sweetness of agave.

"Next Century Spirits is proud to partner with Gabriel Iglesias to debut Pocho Fino Tequila, the first tequila in our award-winning portfolio," said Next Century Spirits Co-CEO Anthony Moniello. "This is not another celebrity spirits launch, it's a passion project for all of us that has been years in the making. Rooted in heritage, storytelling and Gabriel's deep connection to his fans, Pocho Fino Tequila is crafted to honor tradition while delivering exceptional quality in every bottle – a brand we are all incredibly proud of."

Pocho Fino Tequila is now available in 375ml ($17.99 SRP) and 750ml ($29.99 SRP) bottles at select retailers including Total Wine & More, BevMo!, Liquor Depot, Lee's Discount Liquor, and Walmart. The brand is currently distributed across California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona, with additional states launching monthly.

Pocho Fino's 750ml bottles are also available for direct-to-consumer shipping nationwide at PochoFinoTequila.com. For more information, visit PochoFinoTequila.com and follow @PochoFinoTequila on Instagram.

About Pocho Fino Tequila

Created by stand-up comedian and the world's fluffiest tequila lover, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Pocho Fino Tequila is an approachable Mexican-American tequila that blends cultures with heritage, humor and heart. Refined enough to sip neat, but real enough for tacos at 2AM, Pocho Fino Tequila is premium in taste, but accessible in spirit for all to enjoy. Rooted in Mexico and raised in the U.S., Pocho Fino Tequila is a cultural bridge made for those who live comfortably between tortillas and toaster pastries. From its crystal-clear and smooth Blanco expression, to delicious Mexican Candy and Grilled Pineapple flavors, Pocho Fino Tequila brings authentic Mexican-American energy to every toast. To learn more visit PochoFinoTequila.com and follow @PochoFinoTequila on Instagram.

About Next Century Spirits

Next Century Spirits (NCS), headquartered in Zebulon, North Carolina, is a full-service distilled spirits and marketing company specializing in the development of spirits for its owned brands, private label clients, and bulk supply. The NCS portfolio includes Pocho Fino Tequila, Nue Vodka, Blue Chair Bay Rum, Bear Fight Whiskey, Numbskull – a cool mint and chocolate-flavored whiskey, Creek Water American Whiskey, Caddy Clubhouse Cocktails, Calamity Gin, and Henderson Whiskey. NCS-owned brands have earned over 35 gold medals in industry competitions, and in 2023, the company was named North Carolina Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition.

About Gabriel Iglesias

Gabriel Iglesias, also known as "Fluffy," is one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the world. Known for his high-energy storytelling, sound effects and relatable humor, he has sold out major venues across the globe, making history as the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium. He has released multiple hit comedy specials, starred in and executive produced the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias, and appeared in numerous films and television shows. With millions of fans worldwide and a massive social media following, he remains one of the highest-grossing touring comedians of his generation.

