Gabriella White to Acquire Stanford Furniture Offering More Customers Access to Luxury Furniture

PELHAM, Ala., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriella White LLC, parent company to luxury indoor and outdoor furniture brands, Summer Classics, Gabby, and Wendy Jane, will acquire North Carolina-based company, Stanford Furniture.

To better serve their client base, Gabriella White launched fashion-forward indoor furniture brand Gabby in 2010, and added Wendy Jane, a collection of handcrafted indoor and outdoor pillows in 2018. The acquisition of Stanford Furniture is an opportunity for all three brands to expand their retail footprint, as well as secure US upholstery capabilities.

Family-owned since 1992, Stanford Furniture tailors custom upholstery for the interior design trade and fine furniture retailers. This acquisition enables investment and resources to support the continued growth of Stanford Furniture, as well as a real estate expansion opportunity for Gabriella White, including a High Point Showroom for Summer Classics, Gabby, and Wendy Jane.

The acquisition announcement also symbolizes Gabriella White's continued focus on becoming an industry leader. Additionally, because both organizations are family-owned, Stanford Furniture and Gabriella White view this as an opportunity to carry forward a tradition of quality.

"This is simply an opportunity where everyone wins," says Randy Short, President and Founder of Stanford. "Our people will benefit from a better work environment with Gabriella White's infusion of investment and resources. They get to keep doing what they do best - practice their craft to make fine upholstered furniture. We are thrilled to be joining the Gabriella White family, and I am very eager to see what the future brings."

"Fabrics and textiles are part of my family's history," says Bew White, founder and CEO of Gabriella White. "When I started the business back in 1978, I was committed to creating jobs in my local community, and years later, our company stands by that commitment. We are honored to welcome Stanford Furniture into the Gabriella White family so we can grow our brand, continue to create jobs and service our incredible customers."

The showroom will be updated to reflect a new experience for customers seeking great indoor and outdoor design ideas and products from the most credible brands in the industry.

About Stanford Furniture

Quality. Comfort. Service. Family-owned in North Carolina since 1992, Stanford Furniture manufactures upholstered furniture for the interior design trade and fine furniture retailers. Known for the fine quality and superior comfort of their furniture, Stanford offers exquisitely tailored pieces, with a wide array of customizable options.

About Gabriella White LLC

Gabriella White is a family-owned company and premier innovator, manufacturer and retailer of fine indoor and outdoor furniture since 1978. The family of companies includes Summer Classics luxury outdoor furniture, Gabby fashion-forward indoor furniture and Wendy Jane by Gabby performance pillows and accessories. The company is dedicated to making your home a sanctuary that brings family and friends together in true comfort and beauty—providing Life's Best Moments…Furnished.

summerclassics.com and Gabbyhome.com

