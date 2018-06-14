Gabriella's Kitchen Announces the Successful Closing of Upsized $6.2 Million Convertible Debenture Private Placement, Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities

Pursuant to the Offering, each Unit is comprised of one senior unsecured debenture convertible into common shares of the Company, upon listing on a recognized exchange, and an equal number of common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 24 months following a liquidity event. The offering was co-led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc.

Well-known for its original and award-winning skinnypasta™, gabbypasta™ and noodi™ brands, Gabriella's Kitchen has added a fourth brand, alto™, to represent its cannabis- and hemp-infused products – creating the cannabis sector's first savory and nutritionally dense THC- and CBD-infused edibles brand. With the completion of the Company's financing, the Company is primed to rapidly fill the pent-up demand for THC- and CBD-infused savory, nutritional products with its unique alto™ line. The Company is poised to launch initially in the U.S. and on a more limited basis in Canada pending legislation later this year and next.

Gabriella's Kitchen anticipates this latest round of financing will: facilitate strategic investments in the Company's upstream strategic partners, including its licensed manufacturing (MIP) partner; accelerate its current sales and marketing initiatives; and establish its alto™ THC- and CBD-infused products in leading cannabis retail outlets, with a primary focus on California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada.

"I am thrilled with the tremendous demand we had for our offering in the market," said Margot Micallef, founder and CEO of Gabriella's Kitchen. "This form of validation confirms our strategy of using unique ingredients to make delicious foods that meet the evolving needs of health-seeking consumers in both the mainstream and licensed cannabis channels."

About alto™ by Gabriella's Kitchen

Gabriella's Kitchen is pushing the boundaries of cannabis-infused edibles products with its unique and innovative line of savory, nutritionally dense THC- and CBD-infused superfoods. The Company's alto™ brand represents an evolution within the edibles and non-inhalables MIP marketplace, blending traditional food and beverage products with one of the most revolutionary ingredients of our lifetime: cannabis.

About Gabriella's Kitchen

Spurred by their desire to find a way to improve Gabriella's prognosis after a dire cancer diagnosis, Italian sisters Gabriella and Margot Micallef were inspired to launch Gabriella's Kitchen after succeeding in prolonging Gabriella's life through diet and lifestyle. Gabriella's Kitchen was founded with the goal to create powerfully nutritious foods using unique ingredients in innovative ways – so that everyone could enjoy and share healthy and functional superfoods. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, her passion for smart nutrition helped her live exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Gabriella was a rebel who believed in endless possibilities. Her memory and passion live on through GK's mission: to create delicious, better-for-you foods without compromise.

With its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker network, the Company is uniquely positioned to service both mainstream grocery and licensed cannabis retailers throughout both legal and emerging markets across North America. Since the Company's inception, GK has secured over 400 editorial placements in digital and traditional media, including highlights with NBC, CBC, Huffington Post, Globe & Mail, and the Wall Street Journal. The Company's products are currently available in more than 3,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada, including major retailers, such as Whole Foods, Publix, Sobeys, Loblaws, and Safeway. The company anticipates its infused products will be available in both licensed and, on a limited basis, non-licensed channels in certain markets where legislation allows.

Forward-Looking Statements

Although forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Unlike in Canada which has Federal legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), readers are cautioned that in the U.S., cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. To the Company's knowledge, there are to date a total of 28 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized cannabis in some form. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of medical cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. Strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under the U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding, which may be brought against the Company. Any such proceedings brought against the Company may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

