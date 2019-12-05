Gabrielle Union Partners With Fashion To Figure To Offer Plus-Sizes 12-24

"My line's availability at Fashion To Figure is a critical and personal moment for me. This is for my family and all the plus-size women who have messaged me asking for Gabrielle Union. This partnership goes beyond offering a more inclusive and extended size range, it was a deliberate effort to focus on a technical fit that celebrates curves."

"It was a natural first step to offer the size range that FTF currently offers, but we are also working on getting the fit right for sizes beyond a 24 for future collections. I am so excited to be on this fashion journey, every collection levels up and I am closer to my personal goal of having a brand with bomb clothes that fit all bodies."

"Gabrielle Union has an amazing fashion sensibility and we are so excited to welcome her to the FTF family," said Nick Kaplan, president and co-founder of Fashion To Figure. "We are thrilled that Gabrielle choose our fit and brand to continue to evolve her collections with."

The Holiday 2019 Gabrielle Union Plus-Size Collection available at FTF.com includes:

13-pieces featuring sequins and bold holiday separates in plus-sizes 12-24

Price points range from $69.95 - $199.95

The Gabrielle Union Plus-Size Collection will be available starting today December 4, 2019 at 3 PM EST and sold exclusively online at FTF.com.

About Gabrielle Union

The Gabrielle Union Collection was launched exclusively by New York & Company in Fall 2017. In partnership with the Company's senior designers, Gabrielle's vision was to create apparel for the modern woman that included a range of sizes and affordable price points while still offering styles that are COOL, FLY, and DOPE. The collection includes a range of dresses, tops, bottoms, denim, outerwear and accessories. Known for supporting and advocating for women, Gabrielle has invited her friends and cast mates to participate in several campaigns since the collection's inception. Previous campaigns have included: Ajiona Alexus, Essence Atkins, Margaret Avery, Raven Goodwin, Valarie Pettiford, and more. In Spring 2019, Gabrielle launched the Kaavi James capsule collection, inspired by her daughter, Kaavia James. The capsule featured a variety of unisex baby clothes from 0-24 months. In Fall 2019, Gabrielle launched the Red Carpet Collection—a capsule of limited-edition, high-fashion pieces made with elevated fabrics at a higher price point. Gabrielle is also the face of New York & Company's 7th Avenue Design Studio Collection.

About FASHION TO FIGURE

Fashion To Figure, founded in 2004 is a leading retailer of on-trend, plus-size apparel and accessories, operating 11 stores nationwide as well as a substantial eCommerce business. Following the brand's relaunch in 2018 as part of the RTW multi-brand portfolio, Fashion To Figure has accelerated its growth by capitalizing on its fashion heritage while also executing against the brand's strategic vision, resulting in a double-digit comp rate year-to-date driven by growth in the eCommerce channel. RTW Retailwinds, Inc (NYSE:RTW) includes New York & Company, Fashion To Figure, Eva Mendes Collection, Gabrielle Union Collection and Happy x Nature by Kate Hudson alongside its subscription services, NY&Company Closet and FTF Closet. Its branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, https://www.happyxnature.com/, www.nyandcompanycloset.com, www.fashiontofigurecloset.com

